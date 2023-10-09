Wanted for Commack Criminal Mischief

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who allegedly vandalized a vehicle in September.

Three males allegedly broke the windshield and a window on a work truck for Everything Bagel, located at 217 Commack Road, at 2 a.m. on September 28. They fled the scene in an older model Nissan, possibly an Altima or Maxima.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.