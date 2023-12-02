Wallet stolen from Trader Joe’s in Commack

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole credit cards from a purse in a Commack store in October.

One woman distracted a woman at Trader Joe’s, located at 5900 Jericho Turnpike, while a second woman allegedly stole a wallet from her purse on October 14 at 1:45 p.m. The two women used the stolen credit cards at Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike. The suspects fled in a waiting black SUV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.