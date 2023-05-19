Visionary restaurateur Joseph Eng dies at 91

Joseph D. Eng Sr., of South Setauket, passed peacefully on May 4. He was 91.

Joseph emigrated from Toisan, China on his own at 14, joining his father in British Columbia, Canada. After his father died, he made his way to New York, where he worked briefly as a waiter, then went on to interior design school.

He made a small fortune on the stock market. He shortly thereafter developed a concept for a new restaurant, which he founded with partners in 1970. The Dragon Island was an iconic restaurant in Centereach, serving Chinese cuisine and tropical drinks in a lush setting for many years.

His design, with waterfalls, koi ponds and footbridges, and featuring live Hawaiian culture entertainment on the weekends, offered catering as well. The venue was the scene of epic New Year’s Eve parties and hundreds of special events, including weddings, Sweet Sixteens, showers, prom dinners and company galas.

Eng was predeceased by his devoted wife, Kit-Mei Eng, who passed in 2019. He is survived by the children from his first marriage, Audrey, Suzie, and George; and from his second marriage, Catherine, Joseph, Vivian, and Carl. He was a loving grandfather to Ryley, Henry, Ryker, Lucas, Robert, Max, Matthew, Brian, Caden, and Dylan Grace.

A service will be held at O.B. Davis Funeral Home, 2326 Middle Country Road in Centereach, on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Cemetery in Pinelawn.

Please contact the funeral home at (631) 585-8888 for directions and information, or visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/centereach-ny/joseph-eng-11279247.





