Video: Wanted for Yaphank Criminal Mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who damaged a vehicle in Yaphank last month. Multiple individuals riding ATVs and dirt bikes punched and kicked a 2016 Jeep Cherokee traveling north on Sills Road, near Express Drive South, on May 29 at approximately 5:35 p.m. The suspects, who were caught on the victim’s dash cam video, fled.

For video of this incident, click here or go to YouTube.com/scpdtv and Click on Wanted for Yaphank Criminal Mischief 23-372119

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.