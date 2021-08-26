Video: Frosted Banana Cake recipe

A Fruity, Frosted Dessert

If you need a recipe idea for your ripened bananas, try this Frosted Banana Cake recipe. A moist but not overly sweet cake bursting with banana flavor paired with a cream cheese frosting may be your new favorite.

Frosted Banana Cake

INGREDIENTS:

2 medium ripe bananas

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Nonstick cooking spray

Frosting:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350 F.

Peel, slice and mash ripened bananas; set aside.

In large bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla; blend well. Gradually add in flour. Stir in bananas. Add baking soda and salt; mix well.

Prepare 9×13 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter into baking pan. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Let cool.

To make frosting: In large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla extract until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar. Mix until well combined.

Frost cake. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.

