Supervisor Lupinacci orders flags to half-staff to honor 13 fallen servicemembers in Afghanistan

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci directed that flags on all Town of Huntington buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the thirteen American servicemembers who were killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26.

“The Town of Huntington mourns the tragic loss of thirteen brave servicemembers who entered the dangerous conditions unfolding in Afghanistan, putting their lives in harm’s way to save their fellow Americans and Afghan friends to the cause of freedom, which is why our flag on Veterans Plaza flies at half-staff in their honor,” said Sup. Lupinacci.

A suicide bomber detonated a device outside Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport, killing twelve U.S. Marins and one Navy medic along with at least 60 Afghan civilians and wounding up to 140.