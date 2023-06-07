Varela Band Reunion Concert heads to Port Jefferson June 9

First United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Port Jefferson hosts a Varela Band Reunion Concert on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) After 43 years, the long-anticipated reunion concert will feature the beloved and popular ensemble that performed to great acclaim during the 70s and 80s. The British record label BBE just released the Varela Band song “Come And Take Me By The Hand” on their album collection “Once Again We Are The Children Of The Sun…” just in time for the concert. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.gpjac.org/special-concerts, $30 at the door (cash only).