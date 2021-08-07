Vanderbilt Planetarium offers Junior Astronomer workshops

The Reichert Planetarium at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents an exciting new program for young astronomers from Monday, Aug. 23 to Thursday, Autg. 26. Enroll your kids in the Junior Astronomer Workshops for four days filled with stellar activities, crafts, games, and Planetarium shows – presented by the Vanderbilt’s talented astronomy educators.

Erin Bennett, lead Planetarium educator, said, “Junior astronomers will learn about astronomy topics that include the Solar System, how to use a telescope, and how to identify constellations they can see from their own backyard. This program focuses on hands-on learning activities and crafts supplemented by interactive presentations in the Planetarium theater.”

Each session is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each day includes a show in the Planetarium, an educational activity or game, a craft, and a break for lunch. Lunch will not be provided. Junior Astronomers are expected to bring a bag lunch, which will be refrigerated. Registration is open for students between 8 and 12 years old. Cost: $145 for non-members; $125 for members. Space is limited, early registration is encouraged.

Anyone who is not vaccinated must wear a face mask. There will be time set aside for campers to eat lunch and take a mask break.

For any questions, please email [email protected] org.