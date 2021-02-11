Vanderbilt Museum to host virtual magic show

Renowned Magician Alexander Boyce to perform in Valentine’s Day Fundraiser

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport will present Alexander Boyce’s Virtual Magic Show on Sunday, February 14 via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Boyce, a renowned magician, performs a fun, live, interactive sleight-of-hand and mind-reading event. Guests will need a deck of cards and some coins on hand if they want to participate.

Boyce has performed on national television, at The Magic Castle in Hollywood, and was featured recently in The New York Times. The Times has called Boyce “sophisticated.” The Philadelphia Inquirer said he is “enchanting.” The recent New York University graduate also performed in the long-running hit Speakeasy Magick at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City.

Time Out New York called the show, “highly skilled close-up magic that really leaves you gasping with wonder.” Recently, Boyce was one of the first American magicians to be invited to entertain in Cuba since the revolution.

Tickets for the fundraising event are $40 for Vanderbilt Museum members, $45 for non-members. Each ticket is good for one household. To order, please visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.