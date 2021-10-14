Vanderbilt Museum seeks donation of large tree for holiday season

Since 1987, the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport has placed a very large tree in the Mansion Courtyard, decorated it for the holidays, and held a tree-lighting event to inaugurate the holiday season.

For many years, the Museum was able to harvest large pines and spruces from the wooded areas of the 43-acre Vanderbilt Estate. But the Museum has run out of the right size trees.

This fall, the Vanderbilt is looking for a local family that can donate one of its own trees for this year’s celebration. It must be local, from family property, and from 20 to 25 feet tall. The donor will be acknowledged on a sign next to the tree, and the donation will be publicized to the media, along with other Museum holiday events and programs.

This year, the tree lighting will be part of the opening night of Bright Lights, the Vanderbilt’s outdoor holiday event, which runs for a few weeks in December.

Anyone who is interested to donate a tree may contact Jim Munson, the Vanderbilt Museum’s operations supervisor: [email protected] For more information, call 631-854-5579.