Vanderbilt Museum hosts Sunset Yoga Flow event

Save the date! Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a Sunset Yoga Flow event on Friday, May 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. Kick off your weekend with a beautiful view on the Great Lawn overlooking Northport Harbor. All props and mats will be provided upon request. Check in begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $15 children. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.