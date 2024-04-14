Two people cited during SLA check in Central Islip

Suffolk County Police cited two people on April 14 during a New York State Liquor Authority compliance

check at a Central Islip restaurant.

In response to community complaints, Third Precinct Crime Section officers, and representatives from

the Town of Islip Fire Marshal, Suffolk County Board of Health and New York State Liquor Authority

conducted a compliance check at El Tenampa, located at 1553 Islip Ave., at approximately 12 a.m.

Police cited the following persons for the following alleged offenses:

• Lee Franklin, 47, of Bay Shore, was cited for Unlicensed Security Guard Under NYS General Business Law.

• Jose Marquez-Blanco, 57, of Brentwood, was cited for Employing Unlicensed Security Guard and Failure to Maintain Records Under NYS General Business Law.

Violations were also issued by the Town of Islip Fire Marshal, Suffolk County Board of Health and New

York State Liquor Authority.