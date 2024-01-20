Two people arrested after armed robbery of convenience store in PJS

Suffolk County Police arrested two people on Jan. 19 following an armed robbery of a convenience store in Port Jefferson Station.

A man approached an employee of Speedy Mart and Gas, located at 1034 Route 112, displayed a gun and demanded cash, at 9:21 p.m. The clerk complied, and the robber fled the scene on foot to a vehicle waiting down the street.

Canvasing the area, a patrol unit officer stopped two people, one of whom matched the suspect’s description. During his investigation, the officer recovered a Polymer80 ghost gun on the male subject. The two subjects were taken into custody at the intersection of Joline Road and Newport Drive in Port Jefferson Station, at approximately 9:55 p.m.

Sixth Squad detectives charged Javon Holliday, 21, of Riverhead and Giavanna Pergola, 19, of Port Jefferson Station, with Robbery 1st Degree.

They are being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on January 20.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.