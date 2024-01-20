Former employee at Dix Hills residential facility arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested the former employee of a Dix Hills residential facility on Jan. 20 for allegedly having sex with a teenage resident.

Hayden Daley, who was an employee of WellLife Network, located at 43 Arista Drive, allegedly began a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old resident at the facility on July 3. Daley, who is no longer employed at the facility, continued the sexual relationship with the teen.

Second Squad Detectives arrested Daley, 27, of Deer Park, and charged him with two counts of Rape 2nd Degree, two counts of Criminal Sex Act 2nd Degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip today.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case or believes they may be a victim of Daley to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.