Two men killed in Miller Place motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed two men in Miller Place on Oct. 24.

Victoria Graham was driving a 2019 Kia Sedona eastbound on Route 25A, east of Park Avenue, when she attempted to make a U-turn in the vehicle and was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi convertible coupe at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the Audi, Victor Lanzotti, 32, of Rocky Point and his passenger, Raymond Neff, 37, of Mount Sinai were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Graham, 35, of Shirley was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.