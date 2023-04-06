Two arrested in Huntington Station massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested two women on April 6 for alleged prostitution and unlicensed massage during a raid at a massage parlor in Huntington Station.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation at Sunny Spa, located at 825 East Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Jing Qiao, 39, of Flushing and Xuan Yang, 43, of Roslyn Heights were charged with alleged Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a Profession. They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court at a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.