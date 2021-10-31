TVSD student Joseph Peritore takes part in Great Cycle Challenge

Cycling for a cause

Arrowhead Elementary School student Joseph Peritore once again joined his father’s team this September on a ride to fight childhood cancers by taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge.

With the amazing support from the Three Village community last year, Joseph was able to raise $3,406 for Children’s Cancer Research Fund. This motivated him to ride a total of 53 miles and also earned him the rank of #1 in his age group in the state and top 10 in the nation. This year, he has raised more than $2,290 and has rode more than 20 miles.

Joseph was recently honored by Three Village Central School District Board of Education for his altruistic efforts and is pictured with, from left, Arrowhead Assistant Principal Tanya Hurowitz, Principal Marisa Redden, Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Pedisich and Board of Education President Deanna Bavlnka.

For more information about his work or to donate to Joseph’s team, please visit: https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/JosephPeritore