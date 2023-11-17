Tree planted at Setauket Neighborhood House in memory of Irene Ruddock

IN LOVING MEMORY

On Sunday, November 12, members of the Setauket Artists and the Board of Directors of the Setauket Neighborhood House gathered to commemorate the memory of Irene Ruddock, the President of the Setauket Artists for twenty years and a long time board member of the Neighborhood House. The Setauket Artists, who have been showing at the Neighborhood House for 43 years are grateful to have it as their “home.” A Kousa dogwood tree, donated by Patty Yantz, was planted in the side yard; a plaque will follow.

Pictured from left, Gail Chase, Kyle Blumenthal, Susan Trawick, Marge Governale, Angela Stratton, John Mansueto, Rob Roehrig, Renee Caine, Paul Edelson, Paula Pelletier, Larry Johnston, Patty Yantz, Al Candia, Flo Kemp, Joan Rockwell, Tim O’ Leary, Fred Mendelsohn, Eleanor Meier and Sheila Breck.

— Photo by Rob Pellegrino