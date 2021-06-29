Town of Smithtown live music series kicks off the summer

The Town of Smithtown Administration and the Recreation Department kicked off its annual Summer Concert Season at Long Beach and Hoyt Farm over the weekend. On Friday nights, residents can enjoy live music at Long Beach in Nissequogue beginning at 7 p.m. On Sundays, residents can head over to Hoyt Farm in Commack for another fantastic evening of music starting at 7 Pp.m. The Summer concert series features a vast selection of musical genres from doo wop and classic rock, to billboard hits from some of the best tribute bands on the Island.

“We’re so grateful and thrilled to present this year’s Summer concert series at Hoyt Farm and Long Beach. These concerts are so much more than just a fun night out. They are a celebration; representing all that is unique within our great community and all we have to be thankful for. So mark your calendars, load up the car with beach chairs, and a blanket, bring the whole family down and enjoy the festivities this Summer.” – Supervisor Ed Wehrheim

The Town sponsored concerts are free for Smithtown Residents. A Town parking sticker or proof of residency is required upon entering Long Beach and Hoyt Farm.

Concert schedules are as follows:

Long Beach: Fridays at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 25th- Cold Spring Harbor Band (Billy Joel Tribute)

Friday, July 2nd- Ed Travers Band (Jimmy Buffet Tribute)

Friday, July 9th- Guilty Pleasures (80’s Band)

Friday, July 16th- Endless Summer (Beach Boys Tribute)

Friday, July 23rd- The Dedications (50’s, 60’s)

Friday, August 6th- Let It Bleed (Rolling Stones Tribute)

Friday, August 13th- Drop the 4 (Funk, R & B)

Friday, August 20th- Naked Truth

Friday, September 3rd- Allmost Brothers (Allman Brothers Tribute)

RAIN DATE (Long Beach): Friday, July 30th

Hoyt Farm: Sundays at 7 p.m. (Kids Day: July 18 from 3 to 7 p.m.)

Sunday, June 27th- Southbound (Country Night)

Sunday, July 11th- Brothers & Friends (Marshall Tucker Tribute)

Sunday, July 18th- Kids Day (3:00-7:00PM) *Raindate- Sunday, August 29th

Sunday, July 25th- The Dedications (50’s/60’s)

Sunday, August 1st- Radio Flashback (70’s/80’s)

Sunday, August 8th- Kerry Kearney Band (Blues)

Sunday, August 15th- Foreign Journey (featuring C. Maroulis)

Sunday, August 22nd- That 70’s Band (70’s)

Hoyt Concert Raindates: September 5th & 12th

*Concerts are open to Smithtown residents on a first-come, first-served basis. If either venue reaches capacity, an alert will go out on the official Town of Smithtown Mobile App. (Residents are encouraged to download the app which is free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.) Smithtown residency is verified upon admission to the townparks.

A Gentle Reminder:

As we return to a sense of normalcy, residents are reminded to please remain vigilant and stay home if you are feeling sick. Always remember to follow appropriate respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette.