Town of Smithtown hosts community blood drive March 1

The Town of Smithtown Personnel Department, in collaboration with the New York Blood Center, will host a Community Blood Drive at the Smithtown Landing Country Club, 495 Landing Ave., Smithtown on Wednesday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Donating blood is a quick and simple gesture that makes a major difference. Blood centers are in critical need at this time, and each donation could save up to three lives. Our Smithtown community has a proud history of working together to help those in need. We have had so many residents and employees participate in blood drives in the past. I hope many more are inspired to join us in providing others with this lifesaving gift,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

Anyone wishing to help make a difference can schedule an appointment at www.nybc.org, click on “Donate Blood”, “Where to Donate”, then “Sponsor Name Search” and type in “Town of Smithtown”. Appointments are preferred, however walk-ins will be welcomed if space permits.

Please remember to eat, drink and bring your donor ID card or ID with name and photo. Masks are optional for all donors and staff. For a full list of COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit www.nybc.org/coronavirus.

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum Weight: 110 lbs

No new tattoos for the past 3 months

Ages 17 – 75 (Under 17 with Parent’s Permission, Over 75 with Doctor’s Permission)

Donor Card or ID required

DID YOU KNOW?

Only 2% of the local eligible population donates blood each year, and if only 1% more of Americans donated, blood shortages would disappear.

1 in 3 people will need a blood product in their lifetime.

The donation process will take an average of 10 minutes.

For more information on this event and how to register, contact Dineen Szczepanski at [email protected], or at 631-360-7626.