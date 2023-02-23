Tara Matz joins Mather Hospital as Chief Nurse Executive

Tara Matz, RN, MSN, NEA-BC has been named Chief Nurse Executive at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson. She will begin her new role on March 6.

A resident of Holbrook, Ms. Matz comes to Mather from Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she has held a variety of leadership roles since 2005. She currently serves as the Senior Director for Patient Care Services and was also the Interim Chief Nursing Officer for a brief period. Earlier, she served as Director of Patient Care at Cohen. Prior to coming to Northwell, Ms. Matz started her career as a staff nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“We are excited to have Tara join the Mather family and are confident in her ability to step into the Chef Nurse Executive role and contribute to our continued journey to excellence,” said Executive Director Kevin McGeachy.