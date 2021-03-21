Town of Huntington opens pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site at senior center 

The Town of Huntington will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site for New York residents ages 60+ by appointment only at the Town’s Senior Center on Monday, March 22 & Tuesday, March 23 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered by Sun River Health (2nd doses to be administered on Monday, April 19 & Tuesday, April 20).

As of March 21, there are approximately 80 appointments available for Tuesday, March 23. The deadline to make a Tuesday appointment is 3:00pm Monday. Residents should call the Senior Center at (631) 351-3253 ONLY during business hours (8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday) to make an appointment.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a large, safe vaccination site at the Town’s Senior Center, something we have been working on with the Governor’s office for some time now,” said Sup. Lupinacci.

In January, Sup. Lupinacci sent a letter signed by the entire Town Board to the Governor’s office offering the Town of Huntington Senior Center facility as a potential COVID-19 vaccination site, due to the space, parking and refrigeration facilities available.

The Lupinacci administration had previously conducted an in-house analysis of space under its jurisdiction that would accommodate the basic needs of a vaccine point of distribution.

The administration determined that the Senior Center (423 Park Avenue, Huntington), largely vacant due to COVID-19, would provide the State with a complement of amenities including, but not limited to a spacious cafeteria, numerous classrooms, bathrooms, refrigerators, heating and air-conditioning, and plentiful parking spaces.

The Senior Center’s close proximity to NYS Route 110, NYS Route 25A and Park Avenue is conducive to easy access from all points of the Town. Furthermore, the facility is situated between Jackson Avenue and Park Avenue, which would provide flexible traffic control options.