PJS/Terryville Chamber of Commerce spotlight: Backstage Studio of Dance

By Joan Nickeson

Backstage Studio of Dance, located at Three Roads Plaza in Port Jefferson Station, is the winner of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award.

Additionally, ‘Backstage’ has won the runner-up award of the Small Business Recovery Grant from the Brookhaven Coalition of Chambers of Commerce. This second place win is an exception this year.

“There were just so many deserving applicants, we needed to make accommodations,” said B.C.C.C. board member, and PJS/T Chamber of Commerce President, Jennifer Dzvonar.

With the news of her wins, co-owner Gwenn Capodieci said, “We are honored to be chosen by the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce and the B.C.C.C. The grants will help us acquire training equipment and studio improvements for our students and student teachers.”

Additionally, they need an advertising sign to better reach students during registration days.

Capodieci explained their dance education philosophy and reflected on their success at building up students’ resiliency.

“I have personally seen shy students blossom and their confidence and strength improve as they go through our programs,” she said.

In fact, when they put COVID-19 restrictions into place last March, she and the staff put 62 of their dance classes up on zoom, at their scheduled time.

“We knew these kids needed consistency in their lives,” she said. “The students will benefit from these grants in a variety of ways this year.”

Backstage Studio of Dance is currently in the midst of their 35th year. They’re located at the intersection of routes 347 and 112, at Canal Road. Contact them at 631-331-5766 or backstagestudioofdance.com.

Joan Nickeson is an active member of the PJS/Terryville community and community liaison to the PJS/T Chamber of Commerce.