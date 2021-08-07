Town of Brookhaven’s Youth Bureau hosts Back to School Drive

The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau’s INTERFACE Back to School Drive is currently underway and will run through Friday, August 27. Last year, the INTERFACE Program collected enough supplies to help 1,200 children in need to enter the school year prepared to learn. Collection boxes for the Back to School Drive can be found at:

The Youth Bureau’s INTERFACE Program is asking for donations of pens, calculators, backpacks, notebooks, lunch boxes, folders, glue, binders and more. The supplies will be distributed to families in need who otherwise would be unable to provide them to their children before school begins.

INTERFACE is a partnership between individuals, generous corporate neighbors and the Town of Brookhaven united in a shared effort to give assistance to Brookhaven’s less fortunate residents all year round. For further information about the Back to School Drive and Brookhaven Youth Bureau programs and services please visit brookhavenny.gov or call 631-451-8011.