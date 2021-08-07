Vanderbilt Museum offers virtual children’s summer workshop

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport will offer its final virtual summer workshop for children in grades K-3 on Tuesday and Thursday, August 10 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This fascinating program will be taught by a museum educator live via Zoom.

Trivia & a Craft: African Savanna & Warthog Mask

What is your favorite animal in the African Savanna? Explore the Stoll Wing animal dioramas, play a game of trivia, and create a warthog mask.

Children learn a lot in these creative, science workshops and have fun, too.

Fee: $15. Members are free. Advance registration is required. Call or write to reserve a space: (631) 854-5539 or [email protected]