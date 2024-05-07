Town of Brookhaven delivers free compost to Sachem Public Library

Donation is part of Town’s “Greening Brookhaven” Program

On Monday, April 29, Town Councilman Neil Manzella (right) and Town Clerk Kevin LaValle (left) arranged for a truckload of free compost to be delivered to the Sachem Public Library’s “Inside Out” garden.

Located directly across from the library’s main entrance, the garden features an area for large performances and programs, as well as smaller quiet locations where residents can enjoy a children’s story hour, appreciate the beauty of nature, or take a leisurely stroll.

Also pictured are Sachem Public Library Director, Neely McCahey (second from left) and Sachem Public Library Facilities Manager, Anthony Bliss.

For more information about the Sachem Public Library and the “Inside Out Garden,” go to www.SachemLibrary.org. For more information about the Town’s Free Compost and Mulch giveaway, go to www.BrookhavenNY.gov or call 631-451-TOWN (8696).