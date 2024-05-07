Middle Country Librarian Amber Gagliardi selected as one of Library Journal’s Class of 2024 Movers & Shakers

In its May 2024 issue, Library Journal showcases the 50 recipients of the 2024 Movers & Shakers awards—a vibrant cohort of Advocates, Community Builders, Change Agents, Innovators, Educators, and Ban Battlers selected from public libraries across the United States.

Middle Country Public Library adult services librarian Amber Gagliardi is one of these 2024 Movers and Shakers. Amber received this honor for creating the MCPL Seed Library and the Local Eats program series with Cornell Cooperative Extension. Additionally, Amber expanded MCPL’s traditional gardening programs to include seed saving and gardening that helps local pollinators thrive.

As part of her efforts, Amber has encouraged other libraries in Suffolk County to join the seed library movement and librarians from throughout the county have reached out to her for help as they take on this challenge. In response to the growing need to support her fellow librarians, Amber co-founded the Long Island Seed Libraries Roundtable with Regina Dlugokencky, from Glen Cove Public Library, as a way to share knowledge between seed libraries.

As Library Journal Executive Editor Lisa Peet said when announcing this year’s Movers and Shakers, “Our 2024 Movers represent a range of innovative, proactive, and supportive work; they are imaginative and kind and brave in a world that needs those qualities – and the results they produce – very much.” Middle Country Public Library could not be more thrilled for Amber Gagliardi and this new class of Movers and Shakers – they represent an inspiring sample of the work being done in and around libraries today.

