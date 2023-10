Town of Brookhaven announces upcoming fall programs

Check out some of the Town of Brookhaven’s upcoming fall programs at your local recreation centers.

Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center

39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point, NY 11715

(631) 451-6163

Yoga

This class includes standing postures, strengthening exercises on a mat, seated stretches and guided relaxation. Our practice supports strength, agility, flexibility, and balance, while reducing stress and having fun. Please bring a yoga mat, yoga blocks or a rolled towel.

Date: Mondays, October 23, November 20,27, December 4, 11,18

(Pre-register by Friday, October 20, 2023)

Time: 1pm – 2pm

Fee: $35.00 per 6-week session

New Village Recreation Center

20 Wireless Road, Centereach, NY 11720

(631) 451-5307

Zumba

This high-energy cardio aerobics class combines Latin and international beats with salsa, merengue, cha-cha, samba, hip-hop and belly dancing.

Date: Mondays, October 30, November 6, 13, 20, 27, December 4

Fridays, October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, December 1

(Pre-register by Wednesday, October 18, 2023)

Time: Mondays 10:30am – 11:30am

Fridays 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Fee: $40.00 per 6-week session

Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center

Defense Hill Road & Route 25A, Shoreham, NY 11786

(631) 451-5306

Jump Bunch Jr. (ages 3-5)

Learn a new sport each week. Sports include soccer, football, lacrosse and volleyball. No equipment necessary. Just bring water.

Date: Fridays, October 20, 27, November 10, 17, December 1, 8

(Pre-register by Wednesday, October 18, 2023)

Time: 4pm – 5pm

Fee: $60.00 per 6-week session

Jump Bunch (ages 6-9)

Learn a new sport each week. Sports include soccer, football, lacrosse and volleyball. No equipment necessary. Just bring water.

Date: Fridays, October 20, 27, November 10, 17, December 1, 8

(Pre-register by Wednesday, October 18, 2023)

Time: 5:15pm – 6:15pm

Fee: $60.00 per 6-week session