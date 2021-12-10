Town celebrates Christmas festivites at Rocky Point Tree Lighting Suffolk CountyTown of BrookhavenVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - December 10, 2021 0 23 Photo from Town of Brookhaven On Dec. 4, Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) celebrated the 37th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Rocky Point. The event was held at the corner of Broadway and Prince Road where residents were treated to holiday carols performed by local Girl and Boy Scout troops and holiday musical selections performed by the Rocky Point Eighth Grade orchestra, Middle School Brass Ensemble and the Rocky Point High School Jazz Band. To the delight of the crowd, Santa arrived with the Rocky Point Fire Department and greeted the crowd with a hearty “Ho, ho, ho!” “It is so much fun to attend our traditional holiday events in the community,” Bonner said. “Thank you to everyone who made it all possible and to Santa for taking the time to visit with the children at this festive holiday celebration.”