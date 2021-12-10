Theatre Talk with Lily Tamburo from ‘Annie Live!’ Arts & EntertainmentCommunityKidsTheaterVillage Times Herald by Rita J. Egan - December 10, 2021 0 3 1 of 4 Lily Tamburo with Celina Smith Lily Tamburo with Harry Connick, Jr. Lily Tamburo Lily Tamburo with Taraji P. Henson By Rita J. Egan For one young North Shore resident, the last few months have been like a dream.On Thursday, Dec. 2, one of the actresses playing an orphan in NBC’s Annie Live! was Lily Tamburo of East Setauket. The 11-year-old has been acting for years and has graced the stage at The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport as the young orphan Molly in Annie in 2017, Ivanka in Once in 2018 and Amanda Thripp in Matilda in 2019. She was watching her favorite movie Mamma Mia! when she found out she got the role in Annie Live! “I was literally crying when I heard that I got the part, because I really didn’t think that I would even get that far,” Lily said. The role is her first in a television production. Lily was ready to return to Broadway in the musical Mrs. Doubtfire. Before COVID-19 restrictions shut Broadway down, Lily had appeared in the ensemble in the three previews of the show and was also the understudy for the role of Natalie Hillard. With the lights of Broadway shining once again, Mrs. Doubtfire was ready to open, and Lily was set to rejoin the cast. However, to take on the role in Annie, she wouldn’t be able to be in the Broadway play at the same time. She said while in one way choosing one over the other was a difficult decision to make, in another way it was an easy decision to go for Annie. “I thought it would be a really good opportunity to make new friends and to get that TV experience, and it really was,” she said. “I made the right choice.” As for the auditions, which were virtual, Lily said everyone tried out for the Annie role first, which eventually went to 12-year-old Celina Smith, and then were called back to audition for a specific character. Her first callback was for Molly/Kate. In the end, she gained the role of Orphan One in the ensemble. “It didn’t really make a difference to me because I was still in everything that all the other orphans were in [and] still on the screen a lot,” she said. Besides singing, dancing played a huge part in the role, something Lily said she didn’t have much experience in. “That’s why I was also really surprised when I got the role,” the actress said, adding that being part of the production improved her dancing skills. The Annie Live! cast rehearsed for seven weeks at various locations in the city until the first run-through of the entire show at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, where it was broadcast from on Dec. 2. Despite Lily’s excitement about being part of the show, the cast couldn’t announce their participation until closer to the air date. Lily shared the TV experience with big names including Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell and Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan. She said she wasn’t nervous to be around the actors and singers at all. “All of them are so down to earth,” she said. Lily added all of them interacted with the young actors through rehearsals. Connick even stopped by one day while the young actors were being tutored and talked to them about music and Mardi Gras, the celebration that takes place in his home state of Louisiana. Family and friends were on hand the day of the show; some were able to watch the dress rehearsal, while others watched the live show. Lily’s mother, Lauren Zummo, was one of them. The mother said she’s glad that her daughter has had the experiences she has had at Long Island regional theaters, where she added there are many talented child actors. “They work so hard,” Zummo said. “Sometimes they think, because some people tell them, ‘Oh it’s a waste of time.’ It’s never a waste of time because you just never know.” She added one of the people who gave Lily a chance was Antoinette DiPietropolo, the director and choreographer of “Annie” when Lily played the role of Molly at the Engeman Theater. DiPietropolo texted her after the 11-year-old was on TV. Everything came full circle for the mother when she heard from the person who gave her daughter her first chance, Zummo said. The Annie role at the Engeman led to Lily appearing in the national tour of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in the role of Cindy Lou. The production was also directed and choreographed by DiPietropolo. “You just need one person to believe in you to keep going to the other positions,” said Zummo. Lily returned to classes at Setauket Elementary School earlier this week. However, she has been auditioning for various parts including Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter. In the meantime, she is left with the wonderful memories of Annie Live! and the experience that she described as the “time of her life.”