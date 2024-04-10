TOB Councilwoman Jane Bonner joins Rocky Point Historical Society at traditional encampment

On April 6, Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (6 th from left) attended the Rocky Point Historical Society’s 3 rd New York Regiment Encampment held at the Hallock Homestead Museum (c.1721).

The regiment spent the day encamped at the museum, firing volleys and marching to the Long Island Sound. Activities at the all-day event also included the dedication of the Joan Dochtermann Pollinator Garden, guided tours, and a mourning salute by the 3rd NY Regiment to the patriots buried at the Hallock Burying Ground on Hallock Lane.

The Hallock Homestead Museum is located at 172 Hallock Landing Road in Rocky Point. The Rocky Point Historical Society promotes and encourages historical research of the historic north shore community. For more information, go to www.HistoricalSociety.org RockyPointHistoricalSociety.org .