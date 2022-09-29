Times … and dates: September 29 to October 6, 2022

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday Sept. 29

Morgan James in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes Morgan James in concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. With a meticulously trained, versatile voice of unbridled soul, Morgan James has dominated Broadway and Blues Halls alike. Her transfixing stage presence coupled with the unparalleled instrument that is her voice moved the Wall Street Journal to hail James as “the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century.” Once you witness James live, in-concert, you’ll realize they’re not exaggerating. Tickets range from $$ to $48. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Friday Sept. 30

Stony Brook Village Walking Tour

Just added! Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) in a new walking tour experience, Unwind & Uncork History: The Story of Wine & the Stony Brook Grist Mill at 11 a.m. (3 p.m.session is sold out)Tour-goers will “uncork” the stories of the Stony Brook Grist Mill (c. 1751), the sight of Long Island’s very first vineyard. This will include a tour of the Stony Brook Grist Mill, the scandalous story of Edward Kane, his Lakeside Wine Company, and a brief lesson on wine. Fee for the tour is $25 per person and includes a bottle of authentic Catawba wine from Lake Side Emotions Wine Boutique. All participants must be 21 or older. Advance registration is required by calling 751-2244.

Fall into Fun Carnival

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai celebrates the season with a Fall into Fun Carnival!Enjoy three days of carnival rides, games, food vendors, and fun for the whole family today from 6 to 10:30 p.m., Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Free admission and parking. Pay per ride or purchase a bracelet. Call 509-0882 for more information.

Sugar Skull workshop

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park will host a Sugar Skull workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in honor of Hispanic History month. Inspiration will be drawn from artist Frida Kahlo who would paint colorful sugar skulls — reflections between life and death— in much of her work. Adults only. $4 per person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. Call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com for more information.

Saturday Oct. 1

Fall into Fun Carnival

See Sept. 30 listing.

Paint Port Pink

Through the month of October, attend events throughout Port Jefferson and Port Jefferson Station hosted by John T. Mather Memorial Hospital and its community partners as part of a month-long outreach program by the Fortunato Breast Health Center with the mission of raising awareness about breast cancer, sharing information and education and fostering solidarity in the community. Call 476-2723 or visit www.matherhospital.org/pink. See more in next week’s paper.

Craft Fair & Basket Raffle

Parents of Troop 362 will hold an outdoor Craft Fair and indoor Basket Raffle fundraiser event at Hope Lutheran Church, 46 Dare Road, Selden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 2. Call 732-2511.

Pumpkinfest

Join the Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank for its 35th annual Pumpkinfest fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $20 per person ages 3 and up in advance, $25 at the gate includes pumpkin picking, unlimited wagon rides, pumpkin decorating, family games and activities, children’s entertainment, farm animal encounters, live music and a visit to the corn maze. Call 852-4600 or visit www.ccesuffolk.org

Oktoberfest and Vendor Fair

St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church, 4 Woodville Road, Shoreham will hold an Oktoberfest and Vendor Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Do some shopping and then enjoy traditional German food (sauerbraten dinner, bratwurst) plus pretzels and beer! Dine in or take out. Admission is free. Call 744-7730.

Fall Festival at Sachem Library

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook will host its annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy handmade craft vendors, a petting zoo, live music, and more. Free fun for all ages. Call 588-5024.

Setauket Harbor Day

Come celebrate the history of beautiful Setauket Harbor at the Brookhaven Town Dock and Beach on Shore Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy free kayak lessons and boat rides, live music, food, learn about Setauket’s shipbuilding past and view displays of the marine environment of a thriving harbor. Sponsored by the Setauket Harbor Task Force. Free. Call 786-6699.

Stony Brook Apple Festival

It’s time to celebrate the apple! Join the members of the Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for their annual Apple Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free event will include live entertainment, children’s games and activities, craft vendors, tag sales and more. Come see a demonstration of an old- fashioned apple press where cider was once made. Homemade apple pies, baked goods, and barbeque lunch will be sold. Rain date is Oct. 2. Call 751-0574.

Sea Shanty & Maritime Festival

The 2nd annual Port Jefferson Sea Shanty & Maritime Festival returns to Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway Port Jefferson from noon to 7 p.m. Come for an afternoon of authentic Sea Shanties and dockside work songs, explore the history and techniques of wooden boat building, bring out your inner scalawag at the Pirate Camp, thrill to street singers on the sidewalks of the Village and discover the Schooner Ginny Marie, docked within singing distance of the stage. Fun for all ages. Free. Visit www.gpjac.org.

Fall Harvest Festival

Join the Church on the Sound, 335 Oxhead Road, Stony Brook for its annual Fall Harvest Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, pony rides, petting zoo, food trucks, games, raffles, face painting, kids activities, giant slide, pumpkin painting, photo booth, live bands and much more. Free. Call 941-4100.

Sunday Oct. 2

Fall into Fun Carnival

See Sept. 30 listing.

Soles for All Souls Race

Ready, get set, go! All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook hosts its 14th annual Soles for All Souls 5K Run/2K Walk starting at 9 a.m. Come race or walk through the beautiful tree lined streets of Stony Brook Village. All proceeds from the race will be dedicated to making the church handicapped accessible. Award ceremony with medal presentations and prizes immediately following race. To register, visit active.com or register on the day of the race at the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook at 7:30 a.m. Call 655-7798.

Huntington Village Art Walk

The Huntington Village Art Walk, a self-guided tour of the new exhibits at the museums and galleries, in the Village of Huntington, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. This year’s Art Walk will feature Huntington Art Center, Huntington Arts Council, Heckscher Museum of Art, Spotlight, Digho Arts, fotofoto gallery, bj spoke gallery, Huntington Public Library, Huntington Historical Society, and more. At the Heckscher, meet the artists behind the artwork in the Long Island Biennial 2022 exhibition! Exhibiting artists Beth Atkinson, Darlene Blaurock, Peter Galasso, and Shawn McAvoy will be in the galleries to provide insight into their work that only they can give, and answer visitor questions. Free admission. No registration required. Call 380-3230 or visit www.heckscher.org.

St. James Day

It’s back! The St. James Chamber of Commerce presents St. James Day along Lake Avenue in St. James (between Woodlawn and Railroad Avenues) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy festival food, music, vendors and much more. Call 584-8510.

Rock N’ Raptors fundraiser

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a Rock N’ Raptors fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music by the 70s Rock Parade, Streetfighter and Rock ‘N’ Roll U, raptor presentations, raffles, games, food, and more. Bring your whole family or rock out with your friends. Proceeds will benefit the Center’s injured wildlife. Bring seating. Held rain or shine. $25 per adult, chilre ages 11 and under free. Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org to register. Call 979-6344 for more information.

Ridotto Concert

Ridotto celebrates its 31st season with a concert titled Ridotto Concert: Remembering, music grounded in memory, recalling happy times, at the Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington at 4 p.m. Program will include Five Folk Songs by Florence Price, Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, and Duos by Bartok and his student Erszebet Szony. Performers are Mingzhe Wang, clarinet and the Price String Quartet. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. For reservations, call 385-0373, or email [email protected]

Monday Oct. 3

Sky Room Talk at the CAC

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Sky Room Talk titled Humphrey Bogart: The Real King of Cool at 7:30 p.m. Join returning film historian and filmmaker Glenn Andreiev for an informative and entertaining look at the career of a screen legend. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610

Tuesday Oct. 4

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday Oct. 5

No events listed for this day.

Thursday Oct. 6

Women’s EXPO

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach presents its 22nd annual Women’s EXPO from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A showcase and a marketplace for Long Island women entrepreneurs, the indoor event will feature over 80 exhibitors who create or distribute a variety of products, including jewelry, pottery, soaps, food and more. The indoor event is a great opportunity to support local women entrepreneurs while shopping for holiday gift giving. Free admission. Call 585-9393, ext. 296 or visit www.womensexpoli.org.

Fall Art Crawl

Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a guided exhibition tour of campus galleries from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tour the Charles B. Wang Center, the Zuccaire Gallery, the Alloway Gallery, the Central Reading Room, and the Simons Center Gallery, visiting each for about 30 minutes. Call 632-7240 for more information/

Film

‘An Act of Worship’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of An Act of Worship at Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The film weaves a glorious tapestry of personal stories, verité, archival footage, and home movies together, to open a window into the world of Muslim Americans. The film follows three women activists who have come of age since 9/11 and who are part of a new generation of Muslims in America. Guest speakers will be director Nausheen Dadabhoy and producer Sofian Khan. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

‘Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium’

In celebration of 50 years of Billy Joel, “Live At Yankee Stadium” heads to the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a special two-night screening on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. Billy Joel’s legendary 1990 concert at Yankee Stadium stands as one of the greatest concert films of all time. Shot in 16mm color film, the original concert has now been meticulously re-mixed and re-edited in stunning 4K with Dolby ATMOS audio. The newly edited version includes a never-before-released performance of “Uptown Girl” along with interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production. Tickets are $20, $15 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Mystic Pizza’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B15.

‘The Lightning Thief’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” Tickets are $40, $35 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Vendors Wanted

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only) $50/space. Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application.

◆ Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point seeks vendors to be a part of their annual October Festival on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for vendor participation of new items, no raffles is $35 per 10’ x 10’ space. Must supply own table and chairs. Visit www.thefishchurch.com Festivals and Events page.

All numbers in (631) area code unless noted.