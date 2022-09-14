Times … and dates: Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2022

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday September 15

Lunch & Learn

The Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with a presentation titled Historic Sammis Houses of West Neck with Toby Kissam and Robert Hughes at Matteo’s Trattoria of Huntington, 300 W. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington from noon to 2 p.m. Fee is $55 per person, $50 members includes a gourmet three-course meal, house wine and dessert. To register, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety .org.

Atelier lecture

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield for an online lecture titled “How To Select the Best View For Your Painting” at 7 p.m. When you are about to paint from a photo or when you are doing Plein Air painting, do you ask yourself “what is the best view”? Guest speaker and award-winning artist Antonio Masi will discuss and demonstrate a method he has used very successfully that helps answer this basic question. Free. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 250-9009.

Friday September 16

Greek Festival

Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, 1 Shrine Place, Greenlawn will hold its annual Greek Festival today from 4 to 11 p.m., Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 18 from noon to 8 p.m. Enjoy authentic Greek food and pastries, beer & wine, music and dancing, carnival rides and games, Yiayia’s Attic flea market, vendors and more. Call 261-7272 or visit www.stparaskevi.org

Celebrating Tesla’s Birthday

In honor of Nikola Tesla’s birthday, the TeslaScience Center at Wardenclyffe, 5 Randall Road, Shoreham will celebrate with a Tesla Birthday Coil Show, featuring the world’s largest portable Tesla coil, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and a Tesla Birthday Expo and Coil Show on Sept. 17 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. with STEAM exhibits, robotics, Amateur Radio demos, drones, youth activity station, Tesla car showcase, a special appearance by a Dr. Who TARDIS, interactive STEM Bus from NYIT and much more. Tickets to each event are $25 adults, $22 seniors and students, $10 children, free for ages 4 and under. To purchase, visit www.teslasciencecenter.org. Call 886-2632.

Saturday September 17

Greek Festival

See Sept. 16 listing.

Celebrating Tesla’s Birthday

See Sept. 16 listing.

Dragon Boat Race Festival

Dragons will roar as the 8th annual Dragon Boat Race Festival heads to Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, the event will showcase dragon boat races throughout the day with Asian-themed food, cultural crafts, traditional lion dance, children activities and much more. Held rain or shine. Free admission. Call 473-1414 or visit www.portjeffdragonboatracefest.com.

Greenway Trail Clean-up

Join the Three Village Community Trust’s Friends of the Greenway for a trail clean-up at the Port Jefferson Station trailhead off Route 112 starting at 9 a.m. All necessary supplies will be provided.

Fall Yard Sale

Join the Yaphank Historical Society for its annual Fall Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Hawkins House at 4 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank. Featuring a large variety of crafts, collectibles, and household items. Rain date is Sept. 18. Call-924-4803 or visit www.yaphankhistorical.org.

Friends of MCPL Garage Sale

The Friends of Middle Country Public Library’s will hold a Community Garage Sale will be held in the parking lot of the Centereach branch, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Over 30 families will be selling toys, furniture, gently used clothing, home/kitchen items and garden gear. The Teen Advisory Council will be hosting a Kids’ Zone for children visiting the sale. Rain date is Sept. 24. Call 585-9393.

St. Elizabeth Church Car Show

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton,800 Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma hosts its annual juried car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trophies awarded for People’s Choice, Best of Show, with food, vendors and 50/50 raffle. Free admission to spectators. Visit www.steas.org.

E-Waste & Metal Recycling

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will host an E-Waste and Metal Recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library parking lot. Bring your used computers, cell phones, laptops, servers, wire & cable, scrap metal, circuit boards, batteries, printers, hard drives & storage devices, power tools, small appliances, small electronics, keyboards/mice, stereos, flat screen TVs and computer monitors, cameras, and more. Open to all. Call 941-4080.

Gallery North Outdoor Art Show

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket presents its 56th annual Outdoor Art Show & Music Festival today and Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 100 of the finest art and craft from regional artists and artisans, the event will also include live musical performances, kids activities, as well as delicious food vendors. Awards are granted for best in show for each category, including crafts, fiber art, glass art, jewelry, painting, photography, pottery, printmaking, and more. Free admission. Call 751-2676, or visit www.gallerynorth.org

Hallockville Country Fair

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead welcomes the community to its 41st annual Country Fair and Craft Show today and Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day event features over 50 craft and artisan vendors, craft demonstrations and displays, live music, exhibits in the historic Naugles Barn, children’s activities and games, guided tours of the farmhouse, farm animals, food and more. Admission is $10 per person, children 2 and under free. Held rain or shine. Call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org

German Fall Festival

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 30 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown presents its annual German Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring brats & beer, German baked goods, pickles, pretzels, hair braiding, vendors, bracelet making, children’s games, bounce house and raffles. Rain date is Sept. 24. Call 265-2288 or visit www.standrewsofsmithtown.org

Draw Out! Arts Festival

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for its annual Draw Out! Community Arts Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy a day full of art and music in the Museum and Heckscher Park with watercolor painting by the pond; sketching from a live model; docents in galleries and live music on the terrace by Dead Ahead; Create with guest artists; meet and create with the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum, The Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium and more and enjoy dance performances by renowned artist Wendi Weng. Free. No reservations required. Call 380-3230 or visit www.heckscher.org.

Old Burying Ground tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour at 4 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington .Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday September 18

Greek Festival

See Sept. 16 listing.

Hallockville Country Fair

See Sept. 17 listing.

Gallery North Outdoor Art Show

See Sept. 17 listing.

Pancake Breakfast fundraiser

Pass the maple syrup! Join the Setauket Fire Department Auxiliary Department for its annual Pancake Breakfast/Chinese Auction Fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Setauket Fire Department’s Station #2, 9 Arrowhead Lane, East Setauket. Tickets: are $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children under 10. Toddlers under age 2 are free. Email [email protected]

Theatre Three food drive

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a food and personal care items drive at Infant Jesus Convent, 110 Hawkins Ave.(off Myrtle Ave.), Port Jefferson from 9 a.m. to noon to benefit the pantry at Infant Jesus Church. Items needed include juice, complete pancake mix, syrup, jelly, mac & cheese, cooking oil, cereal, oatmeal, canned fruit, black beans and healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner and deoderant. Grocery store cards and cash also accepted.

Corvair Car Show

Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington will host the annual Long Island Corvair Car Show in Field #1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come and see the incredible Corvair in all models and styles. Free. [email protected]

Lions Club Car Show

The Port Jefferson Lions Club invites the community to its first annual judged Car Show at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date is Sept. 25) Presented by The Fabulous 50s & 60s Nostalgia Car Club, the event will feature food and music with over 14 trophy classes plus a special people’s choice trophy decided by YOUR vote. Food, music and vendors. Proceeds will sponsor a guide dog for the blind. Call 680-7212.

Heritage Country Fair

The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will hold its annual Heritage Country Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy blacksmithing, spinning and weaving demonstrations, live music, historical re-enactments, house tours and more. New this year, folks can grow their own produce and compete in an exhibition. Tickets are $5 each. Held rain or shine. Call 265-6768.

Italian Car Show

The Center of Italian Studies at Stony Brook University presents its 16th annual Fall Italian Vehicle Concorso d’Eleganza event, a display of “art forms on wheels” as a means of illustrating one form of Italian culture, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Display vehicles will rally at Stony Brook University campus on the lawn adjacent to the Graduate Physics Building and directly across from the Sports Complex off John S. Toll Drive. Call 632-7444 or visit www.stonybrook.edu/italianstudies

Classic Car Show

Step back in time with the Lake Ronkonkoma Historical Society as they present a Classic Car Show sponsored by the AACA Vanderbilt Cup Region and a tour of the Fitz-Greene Hallock Homestead, 2869 Pond Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle and basket auction. $5 donation. Call 588-7599.

Over 50 Fair

The Melville Marriot, 1350 Walt Whitman Road, Melville will hold its 13th annual Over 50 Fair from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The fair connects adults 50 and older with products and services and exhibitors including travel, health and wellness products, financial services, and education. $5 in advance at www.over50fair.com, $7 at the door. Call 516-621-1446.

Cow Harbor Day

Village of Northport hosts its annual Cow Harbor Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street is closed to cars as visitors enjoy rides, games, food, music, arts and craft vendors, sidewalk sales and a parade at noon. Call 261-7502, or visit www.cowharborday.com.

Stan Wiest in concert

South Huntington Public Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Road, Huntington Station welcomes pianist Stan Wiest in concert in the auditorium at 2:30 p.m. Wiest will perform his personal piano arrangements of music from the Great American Songbook along with humorous stories of the celebrities he’s performed with and closing out with a sing-along. Open to all. Call 549-4411.

Monday September 19

Olivia Newton-John celebration

As part of its Rock Legends Live! series, the Cinema Arts Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will present an Olivia Newton-John celebration at 7:30 p.m. Join guest lecturer Bill Shelley for a music-filled celebration of the late, great Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John. with many clips from concerts, television and movies. Songs will include “Physical,” “Summer Nights,” “Have You Never Been Mellow?,” “Let Me Be There,” “You’re The One That I Want,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” and “Magic” – plus many more favorites! Tickets are $17, $12 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.s

Tuesday September 20

Travel Presentation Club meeting

Join the Travel Presentation Club for its meeting at 7:30 pm at Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket. Ron and Claire Ondrovic will share their early summer road trip entitled “Nine States in 17 Days.” All are welcome. Please contact [email protected] for further information.

Wednesday September 21

Harbor Jazz Festival

Jazz lovers are invited to attend the Harbor Jazz Festival at The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook today through Sept. 24. Each day brings a line-up of jazz greats, including some of the top internationally and nationally recognized talents. All events on Sept. 24 are free and take place on the Stony Brook Village Green. Call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Thursday September 22

Harbor Jazz Festival

See Sept. 21 listing.

Film

‘Poltergeist’

The Smithtown Library’s Kings Park branch, 1 Church St., Kings Park hosts an outdoor screening of the 1982 classic Poltergeist on Sept. 16 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free but registration is required. Call 360-2480.

‘Kaepernick & America’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series kicks off its Fall season with a screening of Kaepernick & America at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. It was the summer of 2016, an election year with unrest rumbling through America. There were countless triggers—the murder videos of Philando Castille and Alton Sterling, the counterpunch of Alt- Right and Fake News, Black Lives Matter, Russian meddling—a discordant national cauldron ready to boil over. It was the birth of Trumpism, but nobody knew it yet. Then, Colin Kaepernick took a knee and America lost its mind. Kaepernick & America examines the man and his protest, exploring the remarkable conflict stirred by such a symbolic gesture. Followed by a Q&A with co-director Tommy Walker. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door. See more on page B15.

Theater

‘Henry V’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Henry V from Aug. 26 to Sept. 18 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. Read review in next week’s paper.

‘Mystic Pizza’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Lightning Thief’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” Tickets are $40, $35 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket is sponsoring a Fall Craft Fair & Barn Sale on the Setauket Village Green (Main St. and Caroline Ave.) on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Limited spaces still available on the Village Green (10’x10’) and covered Carriage Shed (9’x18’). Reserve your spot at www.depasmarket.com. Questions? Call 631-806-4845.

◆ Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is seeking vendors for its Apple Festival on Oct.1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 2). Spots (10’ x 10’) are $40 each; vendors can call or text 631-252-0777 for an application.

◆ Parents of Troop 362 will hold a Craft Fair & Basket Raffle at Hope Lutheran Church, 46 Dare Road, Selden on Oct. 1. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain date Oct. 2). Vendors wanted -— 10’ by 10’ space for $40 donation. To reserve a space, email [email protected]

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only) $50/space. Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application.

◆ Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25a, Rocky Point seeks vendors to be a part of their annual October Festival on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for vendor participation of new items, no raffles is $35 per 10’ x 10’ space. Must supply own table and chairs. Visit www.thefishchurch.com Festivals and Events page.

Class Reunion

✴Ward Melville High School Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is Oct 1. Please spread the word and visit Facebook page “Ward Melville High School Class 72 50th Reunion” for more information and purchasing tickets. For more information, email [email protected] or call 631-928-5684 and leave your name and contact information for any questions.