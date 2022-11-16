Times … and dates: Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2022

Thursday Nov. 17

Dreamcatcher Workshop

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor invites adults and teens to a Dreamcatcher Workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Discover the history behind the most enduring and widespread symbol of Native American culture, the dreamcatcher, with special guest and member of the Shinnecock and Hassanamisco Nations, Denise Silva-Dennis. Learn the meaning and significance behind these beautiful artworks and create a traditional dreamcatcher of your own. $16 participant; $8 members. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org to reserve your spot.

Friday Nov. 18

Library Holiday Craft Fair

Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn presents its 11th annual Friends Holiday Craft Fair today and Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for handcrafted gift items featuring the Starz on Broadway Crafters in the Library meeting rooms and art gallery hallway. Questions? Call 757-4200.

Winter Lantern Festival

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Nov. 19 and 20 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Be ready for photo ops with friends and family, as this will be an unforgettable experience! Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. For more information, call 265-6768.

Owl Prowl at the Vanderbilt

Biologist and ranger Eric Powers, co-founder of the Center for Environmental Education & Discovery (CEED), will lead an Owl Prowl on the grounds of the Vanderbilt Estate and Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport at 6 p.m. After a presentation on the owls of Long Island, Powers will lead a walk on the estate grounds, during which he will attempt to call in nearby owls. Flashlights are not permitted. Sturdy footwear is recommended as the trail is uneven and it will be dark. Tickets are $12, members free. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Third Friday at the Reboli

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a Third Friday event with author and arborist, John Duvall who will enlighten listeners to some interesting, historic facts about the history of the tradition of the Christmas tree from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Duvall will also share with listeners tips and tricks on how to make your traditions more sustainable this year. Followed by a book signing and Q&A. Refreshments will be served. Free and open to all. Call 751-7707.

Northport Symphony concert

The Northport Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Richard Hyman, will present a concert of classical music at Northport High School, 154 Laurel Road, Northport at 8 p.m. The concert will feature Symphony No. 8 by Antonin Dvorak, and Overture in D by Franz Schubert and the Tragic Overture by Johannes Brahms. Ticket price is $10. Visit www.northportsymphony.org for more information.

Saturday Nov. 19

Library Holiday Craft Fair

See Nov. 18 listing.

Winter Lantern Festival

See Nov. 18 listing.

Turkey Trot Run / Walk 5k

Join the North Shore Youth Council and CrossFit 631 Red Woods for a Turkey Trot Run/Walk 5k at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mt. Sinai at 10 a.m. $10 per person plus a canned food item to help them fill 100 Thanksgiving baskets for families in need. Register at www.eventbrite.com.

Foraging with the ‘Wildman’

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Foraging with the “Wildman” from 9 a.m. to noon. Join environmental educator Steve Brill for a talk in the planetarium theater followed by a foraging tour on the estate grounds. Participants should bring plastic bags for veggies & herbs, and a paper bag for early-season mushrooms plus a small hand tool. Everyone should wear closed shoes. $10 per person, children under age 10 free. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Santaport Fair

A holiday tradition returns Centerport United Methodist Church, 97 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Santaport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will feature jewelry, housewares, toys, a silent auction of themed gift baskets, arts & crafts for kids, electronics, tools, sporting goods, computer equipment, CDs, DVDs, garden tools, live holiday music, luncheon cafe and a book signing with Raising Betty author Sarah Zagaja and Fenway the therapy dog! Santa Claus will be there all day to pose for photos at no charge. Call 261-5222.

School Craft Fair

Walt Whitman High School, 301 West Hills Road, Huntington Station hosts its 21st annual Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 100 vendors with hand-crafted items— the perfect place to find one of a kind items for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Call 549-8582

Holly Jolly Holiday Party

St. George Living History Productions in conjunction with the Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum will present the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, at RJO Intermediate School, 99 Old Dock Road Kings Park at 11 a.m. The two hour extravaganza will feature a multifaceted celebration of holiday television specials of the past and the festive spirit of the present, Q&A session, and luncheon. For tickets, visit www.stgeorgelivinghistory.com.

Polar Bear Plunge

Town of Brookhaven will host the 13th annual Polar Plunge at Cedar Beach, Harbor Road, Mount Sinai at 11:30 a.m. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The annual event is held to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Long Island region. For more information, or to register online, please visit www.polarplungeny.org\brookhaven.

An evening of comedy

Temple Isaiah Brotherhood, 1404 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook presents a Comedy Night at 7:45 p.m. Emceed by Maria Walsh, the evening will feature comedians Chris Monty, Chris Roach and Rich Walker. Tickets are $50 per person. BYOB and refreshments. For more information, call 751-8518.

Caroline Campbell in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts welcomes Caroline Campbell in concert in the Recital Hall at 8 p.m. Establishing herself both as a skilled classical artist and a versatile contemporary musician, world renowned violinist Caroline Campbell will share her arrangements of some of her favorite moments from the movies, including West Side Story, Romeo and Juliet, Harry Potter, Titanic, James Bond, The Red Violin, and many more! Tickets range from $39 to $58. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

LI Comedy Festival

Celebrate St. James hosts the Long Island Comedy Festival at the St. James Fire Department, 533 Route 25, St. James at 8 p.m. Comedians include Rob Falcone, Paul Anthony and David Weiss. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $35. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Engine 1 Community Holiday Toy Drive. To order, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Sunday Nov. 20

Winter Lantern Festival

See Nov. 18 listing.

Northport Walking Tour

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St.. Northport hosts a Parading Down Main Street walking tour at 1:30 p.m. Tour guide Dan Sheehan makes the past come alive during this lively and informative walking tour of Northport’s historic Main Street business district. $7 per person. Register at www.northporthistorical.org or call 757-9859.

Saxophone Quartet concert

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes the Transitions Saxophone Quartet in concert at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy a musical performance demonstrating the evolution of jazz through the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. Open to all. Register by calling 928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org.

Sound Symphony Orchestra concert

Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station hosts a concert by the Sound Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. Program will include Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, Mvts. 1, 3 and 4; Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 13, featuring soloist Luke Baron, piano; and Gipps: Seascape for Double Wind Quintet. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students at the door. Military and children under 12 years old receive free admission Cash only. For more information, visit www.soundsymphony.org.

Sunday at the Society

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport continues its Sunday at the Society series with an Icon Award Presentation at 2 p.m. Join them as they honor Vincent Terranova and Jones Drug Store, a staple on Main Street in Northport since 1901, with stories and refreshments. Free but registration is required by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.

Monday Nov. 21

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday Nov. 22

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday Nov. 23

No events listed for this day.

Thursday Nov. 24

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

Thanksgiving Foot Races

Miller Avenue School, 3 Miller Ave., Shoreham will host the annual Shoreham-Wading River Thanksgiving Foot Races at 8 a.m. with a 5k, 5-mile and 1-mile runs for various ages. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Fee is $15 in advance, $20 race day. Call 821-8116 or visit www.swrschools.org.

Turkey Trot

The 15th annual Nissequogue River State Park Foundation’s 5k Turkey Trot at Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Road, Kings Park will kick off with a Fun Run for Kids at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. Enjoy free hot chocolate, coffee and food and activities for the kids. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. Entry fee is $24 in advance, $30 day of race, $10 Fun Run. To register, visit www.ourstatepark.com.

Thanksgiving Day Run

American Legion Hall, 1 Mill Dam Rd., Halesite will host the Townwide Fund of Huntington’s 4-mile Thanksgiving Day Run with a Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and 4k Run at 9 a.m. Fees are $30 in advance, $45 day of race, $15 fun run. Call 629-4950 visit www.townwidefund.org.

Film

South Asian Film Festival

The Charles B. Wang Center at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the first-ever Long Island South Asian Film Festival on Nov. 19. Featuring 13 shorts, one short documentary, and one feature film over the span of six hours beginning at noon. For the complete lineup of films and to purchase tickets, please visit www.longislandsaff.com.

‘Man with a Movie Camera’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cult Café series with a screening of the 1929 Ukrainian documentary, Man with a Movie Camera on Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. Composer Justin Sherburn’s joyful original score celebrates the beauty and resilience of Ukraine’s people and aims to inspire American audiences to support the country in its time of need. Tickets are $12, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘The Youtube Effect’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. with a screening of The Youtube Effect at Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. The documentary takes viewers on a timely and gripping journey inside the cloistered world of YouTube and parent Google. It investigates YouTube’s rise from humble beginnings in the attic of a pizzeria to its explosion onto the world stage, becoming the largest media platform in history and sparking a cultural revolution, while creating massive controversy in the age of disinformation. YouTubers, reporters, and experts alike join Winter in interrogating the effects these problems can have. Guest Speaker via live Zoom will be Alex Winter, Director. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

Theater

‘Sister Act’

Stage 74 @SYJCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents Sister Act on Nov. 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. Based on the hit 1992 film, the show follows disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice! Tickets are $32, $25 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘Noises Off’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn at the Shea Theater, Islip Arts Building, 533 College Road, Selden on Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. *Mature Content* General admission: $14, Veterans and students 16 years of age or younger: $10, Suffolk students with current ID: One FREE ticket. To order, visit https://sunysuffolk.edu/spotlight or call 451-4163.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B11.

‘A Christmas Story’

The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas ­ an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22 with a special sensory performance on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport seeks vendors for its annual St. Nicholas Bazaar on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 631-261-7670 for further details.

◆ Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook seeks craft vendors for its Holiday Night Market on Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 631-588-5024.

◆ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its first annual Three Village Winter Market, an outdoor holiday shopping experience, on Dec. 10 and 11 from 11 to 4 p.m. $100 for one day or $150 for both. Call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.