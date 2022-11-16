Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society to collect letters for Santa

A Visit with Postman Pete

The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society presents A Visit with Postman Pete on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Children are invited to bring their pre-written letters for Santa to the old Miller Place Post Office at 75 North Country Road where Postman Pete will bundle the letters for the North Pole! Then visit a vintage fire truck and enjoy crafts, story time, raffles and refreshments inside the William Miller House (c. 1720). $12 per child. Pre-registration is required by visiting PostmanPete2022.eventbrite.com by Nov. 30. For additional information, please contact the Society at 631-476-5742.