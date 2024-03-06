Times … and dates: March 7 to March 14, 2024

Thursday March 7

From Carson to Colbert

Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington presents a lecture titled From Carson to Colbert: A History of the TV Talk Show with Brian Rose at 7 p.m. Join them in person in the Great Room to nosh, mingle and watch or from home on Zoom! Brian Rose will be joining the program virtually. Email Ellen Gray at [email protected] for more information and to get the Zoom link. 631-421-5835 x 200

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with Mapping Historical New York: A Digital Atlas at 7 p.m. Historians Gergely Baics and Rebecca Kobrin will discuss Manhattan’s and Brooklyn’s transformations during the late nineteenth and early-twentieth centuries. Drawing on 1850, 1880, and 1910 census data, the Digital Atlas shows how migration, residential, and occupational patterns shaped the city. $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday March 8

Get Inspired Bargain Book Sale

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead will hold a Get Inspired Bargain Book Sale in the Hudson-Sydlowski House today and March 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get out of the house and shop for crafting, sewing and cooking books, patterns, fabric, yarn and more! All proceeds go to the museum. 631-298-5292

Andie Juliette in Concert

The Village of Port Jefferson Dept. of Recreation and the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continue their Winter Tide concert series at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a performance by hometown favorite Andie Juliette in the Sail Loft Room (3rd floor) from 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. 631-802-2160

An Evening of Opera

Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of Opera Night Long Island with a special concert at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport at 7:30 p.m. followed by a reception. $10 donation, students free. www.operanight.org.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Grounds and Sounds concert featuring Martha Trachtenberg and Hank Stone with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Open mic starts at 8 p.m., followed by the concert. Tickets are $15 per person at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. 631-751-0297.

Saturday March 9

Get Inspired Bargain Book Sale

Community Yard Sale

Masury Estate Ballroom, 67 Old Neck Road South, Center Moriches will host an indoor Community Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The former Estate Ballroom, Bowling Alley, and Sunroom will be filled with treasures not to be missed. Proceeds to benefit the Masury Ballroom Restoration Fund. Email [email protected] for more information.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about bald eagles, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 per adult / $5 per child under 12 years old. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series returns to All Souls Church in Stony Brook from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. The featured poet will be Karen Schulte. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Irish Luck on the Farm

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown presents its annual Irish Luck on the Farm event from noon to 4 p.m. Celebrate Irish heritage with an afternoon on the farm featuring a petting zoo, traditional Irish step dancing performances, peat fires, music, vendors and activities for children. Rain date is March 10. Admission is $7 per person. 631-265-6768

Barbie’s Birthday Celebration

The Northport HIstorical Society, 215 Main St., Northport invites the community to celebrate Barbie’s 65th birthday at 1:30 p.m. John Daniello will delve into the origins of Barbara Millicent Roberts and her friends during the Barbie Through The Years & The Forgotten Dolls Of BarbieLand presentation at 2 p.m. Kids will enjoy an afternoon of Barbie-themed crafts, take Instagram-worthy photos in a Barbie photo booth, and savor delicious Barbie-inspired cupcakes. Dressing as your favorite Barbie (or Ken) doll is highly encouraged! All ages welcome! $10 adults, $5 children. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org. 631-757-9859

St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade

St. James Chamber of Commerce presents the 40th annual St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade from 1 to 2 p.m. The parade will step off along Lake Avenue from Woodlawn Avenue to the viewing stand in front of the gazebo ending just before St James Elementary School, rain or shine. Featuring scouts, dance troupes, pipe bands, school bands, floats, fire trucks and more. The grand marshal will be Peter Scully. 631-584-8510.

St. James St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Celebrate St. James invites the community to a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Celebration at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a traditional Irish dinner buffet, raffles, musical performances and a special appearance by Mulvihill Lynch School of Dance. Tickets are $50 per person. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

A Musical Evening

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a musical evening featuring performances by Katherine Waffy Spencer, Guilherme Batalha and more from 7 to 9 p.m. Program will include works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bach and 1930’s jazz classics. Champagne and desserts will be served. Tickets are $40. To register, call 631-751-7707.

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr., Tony® and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor best known for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, performs his favorite music from Broadway and beyond on the Main Stage at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center 2024 Gala, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $85 to $195. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday March 10

Psychic & Holistic Wellness Expo

Holiday Inn, 1730 North Ocean Ave., Holtsville hosts a Psychic & Holistic Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a day of entertainment with psychic mediums, tarot readings, wellness vendors and more. For more information, call 516-639-6903.

Model Railroad Open House

St. James Model Railroad Club will host a Winter Open House at the Mills Pond House, 176 Mills Pond Road, St. James from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This 38’ X 48’ Lionel train layout, the result of 40 years of continuing improvements, represents Railroading from the Age of Steam to Present Day with many freight and passenger trains running simultaneously in a scenic, imaginative setting. Donation is $2 adults, $.50 children. 516-263-9607

MP/RP St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Friends of St. Patrick will host the 72nd annual Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 1 p.m. sharp. The 2.8-mile parade starts at Harrison Avenue and Route 25A in Miller Place and then finishes at Broadway in Rocky Point. This year’s Grand Marshal is Vincent Worthington. For further information, visit www.friendsofstpatrick.com or call 631-473-5100.

Huntington St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) invites the community to its 90th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Huntington from 2 to 3 p.m. Grand Marshal Monsignor Steven Camp will lead the procession down New York Avenue to Main Street. Long Island’s oldest and largest, the parade will feature dozens of pipe bands. For more information, visit www.huntingtonhibernian.com.

Farmingdale St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Farmingdale’s 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 2 p.m. sharp at Northside School. The parade then proceeds down Main Street to the Village Green. This year’s Grand Marshal is Patrick J. Ryder. Call 516-286-7800 for more information.

Chris Milo in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Chris Milo from 3 to 4 p.m. The singer’s “Poisoned Love” has been making waves on major radio stations across the United States; trending #2 on New Music Weekly’s Hot 100 radio chart and #1 on the AC/Hot AC Indie Music Sales Chart. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday March 11

Tea with a Spot of History

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook in collaboration with the Three Village Historical Society presents Tea With a Spot of History at 1 p.m. Linda from Chocology will make a presentation titled The Delicious History of Chocolate while participants enjoy a mid-afternoon tea party. Tickets are $20, $15 members at www.tvhs.org.

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach will host a Sound Beach Civic Association meeting at 7:30 p.m. A representative from Brookhaven National Lab will present several topics; e.g., the impact it has on the economy, educational programs for children, and upcoming plans for the electron ion collider. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Tuesday March 12

HHS Felting Workshop

Huntington Historical Society hosts a Nuno Felting Eyeglass Case workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Learn to make an eyeglass case with artist Oksana Danziger. Demonstration of technique and examples of the project will be presented at the beginning of the workshop. $50 per person, $45 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. 631-427-7045

Wednesday March 13

Support for Veterans

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a program titled Support for Veterans from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet with a local veteran to learn about free resources for service members, families, and veterans of all eras. No registration necessary. Call 631-928-1212 with any questions.

Thursday March 14

Long Island School Fair

Cold Spring Harbor Public Library, 95 Harbor Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a Long Island School Fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Get ready to explore the best schools in the area. Come and meet representatives from various schools and learn about their programs, extracurricular activities, and more. Prior registration is appreciated but not required. 516-364-5414

Theater

‘Tick Tick Boom!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents tick, tick…Boom! from Feb. 17 to March 16. This semi-autobiographical pop/rock musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer-Prize and Tony Award winning creator of RENT, inspired Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2021 Netflix movie adaptation and explores the sacrifices one man makes and the passion it takes to pursue a dream. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Thanksgiving Play’

The Theaters at Suffolk County Community College present The Thanksgiving Play at the Ammerman Campus, 533 College Road, Selden, Islip Arts Building, Theatre 119 from March 7 to 17. Four (very) well-intentioned theatre people walk into an elementary school. The work at hand: a Thanksgiving pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. What could possibly go wrong? Admission is $15, veterans and students $10. For tickets, call 631-451-4163.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 25th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from Feb. 24 to March 23 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 2,000 submissions world-wide, these eight cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Sean Amato, Ginger Dalton, Jae Hughes, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Andrew Markowitz, Linda May, Rob Schindlar, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Julia Albino, Courtney Gilmore, Gina Lardi, and Cassidy Rose O’Brien. Please Note: Adult content and language. All seats are $25. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Jersey Boys’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to May 12. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story–a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Crucible’

Star Playhouse at the Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents Arthur Miller’s The Crucible on March 9 and 16 at 8 p.m. and March 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society. Tickets are $32 $25 member/senior/student. To order, visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Vendors Wanted

— Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket is now accepting vendors for its popular Easter Egg Hunts on March 29, March 30 and March 31. $50 for one day, $90 two days, $125 three days for a 10’ X 10’ spot. To apply, call 631-689-8172 or email [email protected].

— Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks vendors for its annual Fleece & Fiber Festival on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Rain date is May 19). $155 early bird rate for 10 X 10’ outdoor space, $175 after March 1. Artisans sharing handmade and authentic works for sale may apply at www.hallockville.org by April 1. Questions? Call 631-298-5292.

— Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its annual Community Wide Yard Sale on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each 10 x 10 space is up for grabs at $50, $35 members. Reserve your spot now at https://www.tvhs.org/yardsale. 631-751-3730

— The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks vendors for its annual Sea Glass Festival on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors and artists offering crafts and products that appeal to sea glass enthusiasts and patrons who admire handmade or one-of-a-kind items honoring historic glass are welcome to apply. Get all the details and access the vendor application at cshwhalingmuseum.org/seaglass.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Lake Grove Farmers Market

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Winter Farmers Market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze) on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 516-444-1280

Class Reunions

•Centereach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, email Jean Ann Renzulli at [email protected].

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].

