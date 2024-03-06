Kids Korner: March 7 to 14, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature: Clever Creatures on March 8 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 years of age will learn about the wonders of the natural world through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on March 11 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Green Shamrocks

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Green Shamrocks, on March 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or caregiver can enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, call 631-269-4333.

THEATER

Disney’s ‘Descendants’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s Descendants The Musical from March 16 to 30. Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 21 to March 16. Enjoy a grand-new take on this classic tale featuring an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

Up next for the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland from March 23 to April 28. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home? All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Hop’ Aboard the Bunny Express

Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a screening of Hop in the Chamber Train Car, southeast corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station on March 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. $20 per person includes movie, water, popcorn, and cookie with a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end. To reserve your seat, visit www.pjstchamber.com or call 631-821-1313.

‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of A Wrinkle in Time on March 10 at noon. Filled with spectacle, warmth and heart, this celebrated film follows an ordinary girl’s epic adventure and brave journey to save her family, with the ultimate triumph of love. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.