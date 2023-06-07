Times … and dates: June 8 to June 15, 2023

Thursday June 8

Centennial Flower Show

Deepwells Mansion, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James hosts a Centenial Flower show, “Sands of Time,” by the North Suffolk Garden Club today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local members as well as members from sister GCA Garden Clubs will be displaying their talents in horticulture, flower arrangement and photography in this juried show. Free admission. www.northsuffolkgardenclub.org.

Summer Swap Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a free concert on the front lawn of the museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Titled Summer Swap, the concert will feature The Phoenix Big Band. Grab a lawn chair and come on down! Next Summer Swap will be on June 22. 631-751-1895

Whaling Museum lecture

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for a virtual lecture titled Gender at Sea at 7 p.m. Explore the intricacies of gender among the crews of whaling and sailing ships. Discover hidden stories and historical photos of women secretly dressed as male mariners, as well as surprising tales of sailors who posed as gals for lighthearted entertainment for their crewmembers. Suggested donation $10. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Friday June 9

Senior Information Fair

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport hosts a Senior Information Fair from 10 a.m. to noon. Representatives from Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center, Andrew Heiskell Braille & Talking Books Library, Family Service League-SeniorNet, Northport VAMC, PSEG, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Suffolk County Office of the Aging, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Huntington Adult Day Care & HART Bus System Offices, VISIONS: Services for the Blind, Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk County and more will be at the event. No registration required. 631-261-6930

Spring Tea Fundraiser

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a Spring Tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Enjoy the timeless tradition of afternoon tea in the historic Naugles Barn. This annual fundraiser will feature an assortment of delicious savory and sweet finger foods, assorted teas, raffles, and the award-winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky. Tickets are $45 per person at www.hallockville.org. 631-298-5292

Varela Band Reunion Concert

First United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Port Jefferson hosts a Varela Band Reunion Concert at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) After 43 years, the long-anticipated reunion concert will feature the beloved and popular ensemble that performed to great acclaim during the 70s and 80s. The British record label BBE just released the Varela Band song “Come And Take Me By The Hand” on their album collection “Once Again We Are The Children Of The Sun…” just in time for the concert. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.gpjac.org/special-concerts, $30 at the door (cash only).

An Evening of Opera

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 109 Browns Road Huntington hosts an opera concert with Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. $10 donation, students free. 631-261-8808

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Grounds and Sounds Cafe concert featuring Christine Sweeney and the Dirty Stayouts with sign up for open mic at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. Light refreshments for sale. 631-751-0297.

Saturday June 10

Spring Plant and Baked Goods Sale

The Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club will hold its annual Spring Plant and Baked Goods Sale at 35 Sound Road, Wading River from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with member-grown perennials and annuals along with delicious home-baked goods. Proceeds will go towards the Club’s annual high school scholarships. 631-987-3733

St. James Strawberry Festival

St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James will host their annual Strawberry Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Featuring strawberry treats, homemade jams, homemade baked goods, vendors, garden table, silent auction, raffle baskets, Grandpa’s Garage, Books and Things, Last Chance Animal Rescue, bounce house and children’s activities, lunch, tours of the church and, of course, Long Island strawberries. Rain date is June 11. 631-584-5560

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a History of Caumsett Hike from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. On this hilly, moderately long walk (approx. 2 miles), you will study the park’s social economic, architectural, and political history. Adults only. $4 per person. Reservations required. 631-423-1770.

Butterfly and Bird Festival

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown holds its annual Butterfly and Bird Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will be filled with wildlife presentations, visits to the Butterfly Vivarium, craft vendors, food trucks and performances by Native American dancers and singers from the Shinnecock Nation. $25 per carload. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Manorville Strawberry Festival

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville will hold their second annual Strawberry Festival today and June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festival-goers will enjoy food trucks, live music, artisan vendors, face painting, children and teen activity vendors, toddler play area, petting zoo, jumbo garden games, and more. Visitors can also purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, pies, ice cream, and other delicious fares at the farm. Admission to the festival area is $10 per person. Children 2 and under are free. The strawberry u-pick area admission is an additional $10 entry fee and comes with 1 pint of strawberries in combination with a hayride to the u-pick area and unique photo opportunities for families and friends. www.LennyBrunoFarms.com/events.

Second Saturdays Poetry

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays Poetry Series via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Linda Trott Dickman. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/ 631-655-7798.

Community Picnic on the Green

Caroline Episcopal Church, 1 Dyke Road, Setauket invites the community to a Picnic on the Setauket Village Green from noon to 4 p.m. Bring your family and friends and enjoy live music by Quarter Horse, Miles to Dayton, The North Folk, and Acoustic Downtime; food trucks Fat Boy BBQ, NahMaStay, and Roxy’s Ice Cream; and outdoor games! Free admission. 631-941-4245

Pride on the Farm

Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank celebrates Pride Month with Pride on the Farm from 4 to 7 p.m. Celebrate Pride with year with your friends and family with wagon rides around the fields, fun crafts, music and dancing, trivia, rainbow treats, unicorn story time, farm animals to visit with and more. Stony Brook Medicine will be on hand to provide educational resources for both youth and adults. This event is free. 631-852-4600

Pride Concert

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates its 15th anniversary season with a concert at the Unitarian Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket tonight at 8 p.m. and at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington on June 11 at 7 p.m. Titled “Why We Sing,” the performance is a wide-spanning musical celebration of the LGBTQ+ community featuring some of the members’ favorites selections from the last 15 years of concerts. Tickets are $25 available online at ligmc.org/concerts and at the door.

Sunday June 11

Pride Concert

See June 10 listing.

St Matthew’s Craft Fair

St. Matthew’s R.C. Church, 35 North Service Road, Dix Hills invites the community to an outdoor craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 45 vendors selling home decor, Father’s Day gifts, local honey, jewelry, children’s books and more with food trucks, and over 60 raffle baskets. Free admission. 631-499-8520

Hamlet Community Fair

The Hamlet, 100 Southern Blvd., Nesconset invites the community to a Community Fair from noon to 4 p.m. with food trucks, bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, carnival games, DJ, photo booth, classic cars and more, Suggested donation $20 per family. Proceeds benefit Judy’s Run for Stroke Awareness. 631-361-8800

Farmingville Street Fair

Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce hosts the 11th annual Farmingville Street Fair along Portion Rd, between Leeds Blvd and Warren Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come out for an afternoon of fun featuring live music and entertainment, a classic car show, activities for kids and bounce houses, plenty of delicious food, beer garden, and hundreds of vendors specializing in crafts, toys, jewelry, clothing, accessories, and more. 631-317-1738, www.farmingvillestreetfair.com

Psychic and Holistic Wellness Expo

Holiday Inn, 1730 North Ocean Ave., Holtsville hosts a Psychic and Holistic Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Readings available from a selection of mediums, angel card and tarot card readers along with health and wellness vendors. Free admission. 516-639-6903

Duck Pond Day

The annual Duck Pond Day returns to the downtown Historical district of Wading River at the Wading River Duck Ponds, 2034 North Country Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come join this fun-filled street fair that celebrates the community. Featuring over 80 vendors, live music and food trucks. Free admission. 631-886-2559

Midsummer Long Island event

Sons of Norway Loyal Lodge and Swedish Vasa Lodge Lindbergh host a Midsummer Long Island event at Norway Hall 201 7th St., St, James from noon to 4 p.m. Come celebrate the summer solstice the Scandinavian way with a dance around the midsummer pole, authentic Scandinavian food, magic show, face painting, games and live music by Smorgasbandet. $10 adults, children 16 and under free. First 75 people receive a free midsummer wreath. 631-338-8994

Long Island Pride Celebration

The Village of Huntington will host the 2023 Long Island Pride Celebration with a parade with Grand Marshal Ross Matthews along Gerard Street to Main Street to Heckscher Park at 2 Prime Ave., Huntington starting at noon followed by a music festival featuring Crystal Waters at the park through 5 p.m. www.lipride.org

Hip-Hop Concert at the LIMHOF

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a special concert and panel discussion event at 2 p.m. The event will feature legendary stars Son of Bazerk, Kool Rock-Ski (of The Fat Boys), A.J. Rock (of J.V.C. F.O.R.C.E.), DJ Jazzy Jay, DJ Johnny Juice (of Public Enemy), Dinco D and Milo in de Dance (both of Leaders of the New School), and special guest Ralph McDaniels (of Video Music Box), as well as other surprise hip-hop guest artists. Admission fee is $19.50 adults, $17 seniors, $15 students at www.limusichalloffame.org. 631-689-5888 See story on page B17.

Sound Symphony Concert

Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station hosts an afternoon concert by the Sound Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. Directed by Maestro Dorothy Savitch, the program will include works by Rachmaninoff, Walker and Verdi with a piano solo by Linden Puccini Runnels. $20 general admission, $15 seniors, $10 students, children under 12 free at the door. www.soundsymphony.org

Monday June 12

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach firehouse, 152 Sound Beac Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda is a presentation of the Town of Brookhaven recycling program. All are welcome. 631-744-6952.

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610.

Tuesday June 13

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to an introduction to Israeli dancing by Jill Cohen in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. Call 631-928-3737 for more information.

Nautical Walking Tour

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization will host a walking tour, “Anchors Away!,” today at 4 p.m. and June 14 at 10 a.m. Explore the nautical side of Stony Brook Village’s history with brand new stories during this hour long tour. Investigate the suspicious death of Commander Charles C. Hall, learn about the Polaris Expedition disaster, hear the tales of the Hercules figurehead’s world-wide journeys, get the full scoop on the Smiths of Stony Brook and more. Tours leave from the Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook. Rain date is June 20. $15 per person. To reserve your spot, call 631-751-2244.

Author Talk and Book Signing

The Bates House, 1 Bates Road Setauket welcomes New York Times Best Selling Author Carl Safina for an Author Talk at 7 p.m. Safina will be reading from his many bestselling and award-winning books and talk about the work of his not-for-profit organization, The Safina Center, based in Setauket. A book signing will follow. $10 per person. To register, visit www.thebateshouse.org. 631-689-7054

Carole’s Kings in concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents a concert by Carole’s Kings, the world’s first all-male Carole King tribute, at 8 p.m. Featuring chart-topping sensations such as “The Locomotion,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and many more. An expanded set also includes songs by King’s friends and collaborators, including “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” and other hits by epic songwriting duo Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Tickets are $45. 631-261-2900, www.engemantheater.com

Wednesday June 14

Nautical Walking Tour

See June 13 listing.

TVHS Flag Retirement Ceremony

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will lead a family-friendly, interactive United States Flag Retirement Ceremony at 5 p.m. Girl Scout Troops, BSA Troops, Cub Scout Packs and the community are invited to participate along with members from the Daughters of the Revolution and Veterans of Foreign Wars to learn the steps involved to properly retire the U.S. Flag by fire. Call 631-751-3730 for more information.

Thursday June 15

St. Philip St. James Family Festival

Saints Philip & James Roman Catholic Church, 1 Carow Place, St. James will host their 2023 Family Festival today from 6 to 10 p.m., June 16 and 17 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and June 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. This family friendly annual festival features exciting carnival rides for all ages by Newton Shows, delicious festival eats and carnival treats, games and prizes, and fun for the entire family. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-584-5454

Film

‘Harry & Snowman’

Join Celebrate St. James at the Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James for a screening of Harry & Snowman, a heartfelt documentary about St. James’s own Harry deLeyer and a plow horse that made history by winning the National Horse Show in 1958, on June 9 at 7 p.m. With special guest Anna Marie deLeyer, Harry deLeyer’s youngest daughter. Tickets are $25 per person, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Something Rotten!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage productions with Something Rotten! from May 20 to June 24. Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true.Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Two Gentlemen of Verona from June 4 to 30. Young Valentine travels to Milan to find his fortune, but instead falls for the fair Silvia, daughter of the Duke. His world is turned upside down when his best friend, Proteus, abandons his love, Julia, in Verona to woo Silvia for himself. With a pair of bumbling servants and a dog, it’s a lively Shakespearean comedy about the complexities of love, lust, and friendship. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St., Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things, a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features true stories with a twist on the theme Out Loud in honor of Pride month, on June 10 at 7 p.m. This show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. Storytellers will include Jude Treder-Wolff, Calvin Cato, Jamie Brickhouse, Rosemary Flanagan and Rev. Yunus Coldman. Tickets are $20 online at Eventbrite or $25 at the door (cash only). Visit www.mostlytruethings.com for more info.

‘Princess Ida’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St. Smithtown hosts a performance of Princess Ida, the classic comic opera by Gilbert & Sullivan, on June 17 at 8 p.m. Presented in an all-new production by the Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island, the opera follows Princess Ida who has fled an arranged marriage to the son of King Hildebrand and instead sets up a college for women, where she teaches the then-unthinkable principles of women’s rights and equality for all, regardless of rank, gender, wealth or nationality. Featuring a 23-piece orchestra. June 17 at 8 p.m. $30, seniors and students $25. To order tickets, visit www.gaslocoli.org. 516-619-7415

Class Reunions

•Hauppauge High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion on July 22, 2023 with a reunion party on July 21 and a reunion picnic on July 23. For details, email [email protected].

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].