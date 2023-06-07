Kings Park senior Ashley Bandiero named 2023 Youth Award Recipient

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta has selected Ashley Bandiero, a senior at Kings Park High School, as this year’s Youth Award Recipient for the 13th Legislative District. She was nominated by her guidance counselor, Michelle Manzelli.

Ashley is a member of the National Honor Society, co-president of the Art Honor Society, and vice president and treasurer of the Italian Honor Society. Throughout high school, she has been a member of the Leadership Club. Ashley is also a volunteer at the Summer Reading Program at the Kings Park Library. This June she earned the rank of Eagle Scout. She will be attending Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia and will major in Fashion and Graphic Design with a minor in Sustainability.

“Ashley is deserving of being my district’s recipient of the 2023 Youth Award as she has demonstrated personal achievement, developed leadership skills, and other qualities of humanity so desirable in young people. I wish her much success as she starts her freshman year in college,” said Leg. Trotta.