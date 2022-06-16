Times … and dates: June 16 to June 23, 2022

Thursday June 16

Stony Brook Village Walking Tour

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244.

Family Festival

St. Philip & James School, 1 Carow Place, St. James presents its annual Family Festival today from 6 to 10 p.m, June 17 and 18 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. and June 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. with carnival rides from Newton Shows, games, food, refreshments. Questions? Call 584-5454.

Historical Walking Tour

The Huntington Historical Society presents a Historical Walking Tour titled The Centers of Controversy from 6 to 9 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, the tour will head east from the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building to visit sites in central Huntington that gave rise over the centuries to scandals, lawsuits, and other controversies. This tour will terminate at Six Harbors Brewing Company.$25 per person. Advance registration required by emailing [email protected] or by calling 427-7045.

Atelier online lecture

Calling all fantasy fans! The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James will offer a free online lecture titled Dungeons & Dragons: Digital Painting” at 7 p.m. Presenter James Beihl will take you through the history of D & D art and its impact on the broader fantasy art movement today along with a real time demo of a dragon in oil inspired by the work of artists such as Todd Lockwood and Matt Stawicki. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009.

Friday June 17

Family Festival

See June 16 listing.

Summer Paint Night

Start summer early with a Summer Paint Night at the Heritage Center, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mt. Sinai at 6 p.m. A master artist from Yaymaker Long Island will provide step-by-step instructions for creating your own Long Island Lighthouse masterpiece. Socialize and enjoy light refreshments while you paint and support North Shore Youth Council’s recreation and enrichment programs for youth. Tickets are $40 per person, for teens and older. To register, visit www.nsyc.com.

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, will be welcoming the Hyeseon Hong Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. Hyeseon Hong is a Korean jazz composer and arranger whose music creates a dialog between her Korean cultural heritage and the culture of the west. The concert is part of the Olivia & Harlan Fischer Concert Series. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Saturday June 18

Family Festival

See June 16 listing.

Kings Park Day

Come on down! The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce presents the 44th annual Kings Park Day at the Library Municipal Parking Lot, 1 Main St., Kings Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a craft fair with over 100 vendors, international food court, live music, dance performances, karate demonstrations, kids activities, rides, raffles and more. Call 846-1459.

Strawberry Festival/Tag Sale

Who doesn’t love strawberries? Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point will be hosting their annual Strawberry Festival/ Church Tag Sale 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a huge indoor church tag sale, great gift basket raffles, delicious local strawberry treats, and BBQ. Fun filled outdoor activities for children and adults. Questions? Call 744-9355

Freedom Day Celebration

The Town of Brookhaven will hold its annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration at the historic Longwood Estate, 205 Longwood Road in Ridge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. This year’s event is in recognition of the 157th anniversary of the end of slavery in 1865. Included is a BBQ picnic, games, music, dancing and activities for the entire family. For TOB residents only. For more information and to make a reservation, go to www.BrookhavenNY.gov/Juneteenth. Call 451-2627 for more information.

Farmers & Artisans Marketplace

Farmingville Residents Association hosts a Farmers, Artisans and Friends Marketplace at Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville today, Aug. 20 and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring vendors selling local produce, handmade and homemade items and flea market treasures and live music. Call 260-7411.

Butterfly and Bird Festival

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents a Bird and Bird Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop at Sweetbriar’s Wildlife and Craft Fair for a day of fun and education and celebrate the grand opening of the Center’s enclosed Butterfly House with musical entertainment, crafts, games, face painting, animal shows. Food and refreshments are available for purchase. $25 per carload. Tickets will be available at gate, bring cash if possible (no bills over $50). Call 979-6344.

Spring into Summer concert

The Greater Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council hosts a Spring into Summer Concert at the First United Methodist Church, 603 Main St., Port Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. featuring Tricycle: the Fortier Family Band performing in an original song writers circle with special guests. Advance sale tickets only are $25, $10 students at www.gpjac.org. For more information, call 473-5220.

Voices of Walt Whitman concert

Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 175 Wolf Hill Road, Huntington Station will present The Voices of Walt Whitman Reunion Concert from 8 to 9:30 p.m., an evening of choral music featuring an alumni choir of over 60 graduates from 2012-2021. Tickets are $10 per person. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase.

Sunday June 19

Family Festival

See June 16 listing.

Father’s Day at the LIM

In honor of Father’s Day, the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook offers free admission to fathers and grandfathers from noon to 5 p.m. Spend the afternoon with Dad exploring the museum’s latest exhibit, Atoms to Cosmos: The Story of Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the state of the art Carriage Museum. Call 751-0066.

Juneteenth Walking Tour

The Northport Historical Society presents two Black History of Northport Walking Tours today at 2 p.m. and again at 3:45 p.m. in honor of Juneteenth. Join NHS Museum Educator/Researcher Ceylan Swenson on a tour that will offer attendees a new perspective on familiar locations and tell the stories of the generations of Black families who lived in and around Northport. Tour starts from the 9/11 Memorial in Northport Village Park. Tickets are $10 per person, children ages 8 to 14 are free. To register, call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Jazz in the Afternoon

Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will present a fundraiser concert, Jazz in the Afternoon, featuring the Jazz Loft’s Gospel Road Band and its president/founder, Tom Manuel, at 3 p.m. Suggested donation is $20 general admission and $10 students. Hor d’oeuvres and dessert to follow. For sponsorships, tickets or other information, call 751-0574.

LISCA Spring Concert

St. James Roman Catholic Church, 429 Rte. 25A, East Setauket hosts a Spring Concert by the Long Island Symphonic Choral Society at 5 p.m. Program will include Durufle’s “Requiem,” Brahms’s “Alto Rhapsody,” Beach’s “Three Shakespeare Choruses” and Lysenko’s “Prayer for Ukraine.” A reception with light refreshments will follow. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 seniors, free for students at www.lisca.org or at the door.

Monday June 20

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday June 21

United Nations Day of Yoga

The Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station hosts the 7th annual United Nations Day of Yoga from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will include a variety of yoga classes for all ages and levels, meditation sessions, candle lighting ceremony, vendors, guest speakers, raffle baskets, vegan vegetarian buffet (fee) and more. Bring your own yoga mat or purchase one at the event. Registration is required by visiting www.LearnwithMasters.com.

Wednesday June 22

Memorial Garden Ceremony

Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth will host the Town of Huntington’s 11th Annual Anne Frank Memorial Garden Ceremony in the Anne Frank Memorial Garden at Arboretum Park on Wilmington Drive (between Threepence Drive and Roundtree Drive) in Melville at 4:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Gail Sheryn Kastenholz, a Huntington Station resident, Second Generation Survivor and Holocaust education advocate. Attendees may take a walk through the garden following the program. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, 631-351-3000.

Author Talk & Book Signing

The Friends of the Northport/East Northport Public Library will host an Author’s Talk and Book Signing featuring Orel Protopopescu, author of Dancing Past the Light: The Life of Tanaquil Le Clercq, wife of Balanchine and Ballerina at the Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available to purchase (cash or check only). To register, call 261-6930 or online at www.nenpl.org.

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. Call 929-3500.

Thursday June 23

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please call 631-655-7798 for more information

Film

‘A World Within a World’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Maritime Film Festival with a screening of A World Within a World: Long Island Bay Houses on June 21 at 7:30 p.m. The film explores, the lives, history, and experiences of bay house owners in the Town of Hempstead from both a historical and contemporary perspective. Based on fieldwork by folklorist and maritime ethnographer Nancy Solomon of Long Island Traditions, local filmmakers Barbara Weber and Greg Blank capture the essence of how bay house owners have persevered and endured through severe storms and hurricanes as well as eroding marshlands all while preserving traditions that began in the early 19th century. Followed by a Q&A and discussion. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Savage Land’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a special screening of Savage Land on June 22 at 7 p.m. When Custer County Police kill 18-year-old Cheyenne Arapaho Mah-hi-vist Red Bird Goodblanket in his family’s kitchen, descendants of the Sand Creek and Washita Massacres take us back 150 years to reveal how historical trauma and the horrors of the past are still present in America today. With writer/director Campbell Dalglish in person. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Much Ado About Nothing from June 5 to June 26 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Kinky Boots’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Mikado’

The Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island presents The Mikado: A Long Island Fantasy at Suffolk Y/JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road in Commack on June 17 at 8 p.m. Admission is $30, seniors and students $25. For further information, call 516-619-7415 or visit www.gaslocoli.org.

‘On Your Feet!’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Aug. 28. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Vendors Wanted

◆ The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River has vendor opportunities available for its upcoming outdoor Farmer’s Markets on June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept.17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 631-929-3500 x708 for an application.

◆ Nesconset Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for its Nesconset Day street fair along Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 631-672-5197 or email [email protected]

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only). Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application or get more info.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks glass enthusiasts (both sea glass and historic glass) and vendors to be a part of it Suffolk County Seaglass Festival on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for vendor participation is $50 and entitles you to a 72” banquet table for displaying your items. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org for an application or call 631-367-3418.