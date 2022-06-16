Kids Korner: June 16 to June 23, 2022

PROGRAMS

Rainbow Lantern Walk

Join Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a lantern walk with a Pride Month twist on June 17 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ! Have you ever wanted to explore the park after dark? Now is your chance! Take a night themed walk, with the ambiance of rainbow colored lanterns! $4 per person. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Butterfly Bonanza

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown hosts a family program, Butterfly Bonanz, on June 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The growing season has arrived, and no one is happier about it than our nectar-sipping butterflies! Explore the park’s pollinator garden to learn what kinds of flowers you can plant to attract these beautiful insects! Discover more about the fascinating adaptations of butterflies and see some of the different species that call the park home! $4 per person. Advance reservations are required by calling 265-1054.

Children’s Birding Adventures

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society will host a Children’s Birding Adventure program at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket on June 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. Designed for youngsters 4 to10 years old and their families, the free event will include a bird-inspired storytime, games, and bird walk. Rain date is June 25. No registration necessary. For more info, visit www.4has.org.

Scavenger Hunt at the Hatchery

Drop by the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor on June 20 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a Scavenger Hunt. Explore the hatchery and aquarium to find the animal that completes the rhyme. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Questions? Call 516-692-6768.

Owl Prowl Thursday

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents an Owl Prowl on June 23 from 8 to 10 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org to register. For more information, call 979-6344.

THEATER

‘Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Snow White & the 7 Dwarfs on June 4, 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. with a sensory sensitive performance on June 12 at 11 a.m. Join them for a hysterical retelling of a wonderful story with a vain Queen, a Magic Mirror, a Witch, a handsome Prince, a Princess with skin as white as snow, and seven Dwarfs guaranteed to keep you laughing from start to finish. Costumes encouraged. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Pinkalicious The Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Pinkalicious The Musical from May 28 to July 3. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 2 to July 24. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org or call 724-3700.