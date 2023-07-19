Times … and dates: July 20 to July 27, 2023

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Arts Council’s 58th annual Summer Arts Festival with music, theater and dance Wednesdays through Sundays from July 1 to 30. Free. Bring seating. For the full schedule, visit www.huntingtonarts.org. 631-271-8423

Thursday July 20

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Long Island’s largest Fireman’s Fair is held at the Henry L. Stimson Middle School, 401 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station, and adjoining Peter Nelson Park today, July 21 and 22 from 6 to 11 p.m. Featuring amusement rides, games, food and gambling. Fireworks Friday and Saturday nights. P.O.P bracelets for the rides are $35. 631-427-1629, ext. 4.

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by One Step Ahead tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its annual Harborside concerts at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with a performance by Southbound. Bring seating. 631-473-4724

Northport Community Band

The Northport Community Band will host a concert at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight and July 27 starting at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. www.ncb59.org

Friday July 21

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Wet Paint Festival Reception

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a Backyard Picnic Reception to celebrate the artwork and artists of Gallery North’s 2023 Wet Paint Festival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring an awards ceremony, live music by the Bayport Jazz Band, coffee and cake. Bring your own picnic spread. Rain date is July 22. 631-751-7707

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Happenings on Main Street series, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m., with a performance by Godfrey Townsend of The Yardbirds on July 21. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Walking the Line in Concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its summer concert series with Walking the Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter at 8 p.m. The band takes you on a musical journey that has become the Johnny Cash legacy by performing material from every decade of Cash’s legendary career. Vintage costumes, period accurate instruments, and microphones complete the package. All seats are $59. 631-928-9100, www.theatrethree.com.

Travel Back to the 80s Experience

Join the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown for a Travel Back To The 80s Experience tonight and July 22 at 8 p.m. Immerse yourself in the fun, the fashion, and the sounds of the 80s! Meet familiar characters and personalities while being thrown back in time to a story straight out of the 80s, all set to the tunes you know and love. Arrive dressed up to enjoy yourself to the max! Featuring a live performance by the Ronald Reagans tonight and Pour Some 80s on Me on July 22. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $35 (each ticket includes one drink from the bar). Call 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org to order.

Saturday July 22

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Travel Back to the 80s Experience

Sunflower & Corn Festival

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville hosts a Summer Sunflower and Sweet Corn Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a day filled with vibrant sunflowers, delicious sweet corn, and an array of exciting activities and entertainment. Festival admission is $10 per person, and children aged 2 and under free. For a full line-up of events, visit www.LennyBrunoFarms.com/events 631-591-3592.

Deepwells Art & Craft Festival

Deepwells Farm, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James presents a Summer Art & Craft Festival today and July 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with artisans featuring original art, pottery, jewelry, fiber, candles, handmade soap and lotions, gourmet food and more with kids activities, food and music. Free admission. 631-307-0477

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour

Preservation Long Island will host tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour at noon. The house contains period furnishings and features original late eighteenth-century hand-painted floral wall frescoes. Tickets are $10, $5 children ages 6 to 15, under age 6 free at www.preservationlongisland.org/tours.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents a family program, Superheroes of the Sky, from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s birds of prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about Bald Eagles, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children under age 12 at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344.

Huntington Folk Festival

The 17th annual Huntington Folk Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from 12:30 to 10 p.m., with a dinner break from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Co-presented by the Huntington Arts Council, Folk Music Society of Huntington and AcousticMusicScene.com as part of the 58th Huntington Summer Arts Festival, an evening concert featuring internationally touring singer-songwriters Lucy Kaplansky and Cliff Eberhardt will be preceded by a series of amplified song swaps and an open mic during the afternoon. Free. www.fmsh.org

Concert on the Lawn

The North Shore Community Band kicks off its annual Summer Concert Series with an outdoor concert at St. Mark’s Church, 105 Randall Road, Shoreham at 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of patriotic favorites. www.northshorecommunityband.org

One Hit Wonderers in concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents a concert by the One Hit Wonderers at 8 p.m. Enjoy number one hits of the 60s and 70s including “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl),” “It’s Magic,” “Go All the Way,” and many more. All seats are $49. 631-928-9100, www.theatrethree.com

Sunday July 23

Deepwells Art & Craft Festival

See July 22 listing.

Sea Glass Festival

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts its 2nd annual Sea Glass Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The indoor/outdoor event will feature a Sea Glass of the Year contest, glass artists, vendors and exhibitors, presentations on glass bottle history and sea glass identification as well as sea glass art workshops (extra fee). Admission fee is $15 is advance at cshwhalingmuseum.com, $20 at the door. 631-367-3418, www.cshwhalingmuseum.org

Huntington Independence Day

The Huntington Militia hosts a Huntington Independence Day event at the Arsenal Museum, 425 Park Ave., Huntington and Village Green from noon to 4 p.m., with a re-enactment of the news of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 at 1 p.m. Featured events include musket and cannon drills, practice musket drills for children, period craft, cooking demonstrations and tours of the Arsenal. Free. Rain date is August 6. 631-223-8017, www.huntingtonmilitia.com.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with the Toby Tobias Ensemble at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Willy & The Poor Boys in Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with music by Willy & The Poor Boys Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-984-0201, www.celebratestjames.org

Summer Concert on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 20, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s concert features Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks. Free. Bring seating. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Funtastic 2023 Benefit Concert

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with special guest Taylor Dayne will perform at a Funtastic 2023 Benefit Concert for the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame at the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville at 7:30 pm. For tickets, visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday July 24

Tuesday July 25

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a screening of “Appointment in Tokyo,” which sheds light on the four years of the Pacific war detailing the defeat of Japan, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Water Color Painting

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its summer programs series with Water Color Painting with Gretchen Smith at 11 a.m. For all ages. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Event is held rain or shine. Free. 631-689-6146

Northport Harbor Family Nights

The Northport Chamber of Commerce hosts a Northport Harbor Family Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Village of Northport’s Main Street will be closed to traffic from Gunther’s to Skippers. Enjoy live music, outdoor dining, vendor sidewalk sales and antique cars. 631-754-3905

Comedy Night at the Engeman

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Event series with a night of comedy at 8 p.m. Come have some laughs, enjoy some cocktails, and listen to some very funny comedians! Tickets are $45. 631-261-2900 www.engemantheater.com

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 15, courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s concert will feature Bon Journey at 7 p.m. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

Concert in the Courtyard

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport continues its Concerts in the Library Courtyard at 7 p.m. with a performance by Sugar and Spice Soul Band. Rain date is July 26. No registration required. Seating will be provided.

Sip & Paint Fundraiser

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket hosts a Sip & Paint fundraiser event at Hap’s Red Barn at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a night of fun and relaxation as you paint Japanese Cherry Blossoms. $55 per person includes step by step painting lessons, 11” by 14” canvas, all painting materials, wine and light snacks. Register at www.frankmelvillepark.org/fundraisers. 631-689-6146

Smithtown Community Band

The Smithtown Historical Society hosts the 37th annual Smithtown Community Band concert series, By Land, Sea, & Sky, on the grounds of the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown tonight and Aug. 1. Concerts begin at 8 p.m. 631-275-0443

Wednesday July 26

Terryville Carnival

Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station invites the community to its annual family carnival on July 26, 27 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 29 from 5 p.m. to midnight, and July 30 from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy rides, games and carnival food. $25 entry fee includes all rides. Fireworks on July 28. 631-473-1224

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continues its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a performance by Paige Patterson. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Summer Concert Wednesdays

Join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for Ice Cream Night at the Chamber Train Car Park, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station with live music by School of Rock from 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-821-1313, www.PJSTChamber.com

Thursday July 27

Northport Community Band

Terryville Carnival

Music Behind the Barn

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a free outdoor concert featuring Black and Sparrow at the historic Naugles Barn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the music and the beautiful North Fork sunset over the farm fields. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets, and chairs to set out on the field. No registration required. 631-298-5292

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by Penny Lane tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Theater

‘Pippin’

Community Playhouse of Northport presents a Bucket List Production of Pippin at Harborfields High School Auditorium, 98 Taylor Ave., Greenlawn on July 21, 22, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. with a July 22 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 at www.communityplayhousenorthport.org. 631-683-8444

‘Macbeth’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Macbeth on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Aug. 6. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Escape to Margaritaville from July 13 to Aug. 27. This upbeat and energetic new musical features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics including “Volcano,” “Fins,”,“Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and of course “Margaritaville.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B13.

‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’

Minstrel Players presents Neil Simon’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor at Trinity Episcopal Church’s Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on July 22 and 29 at 8 p.m. and July 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order call 516-361-7232.

‘Rent’

From Stage to Screen Performing Arts Academy presents four performances of Rent at Five Towns College, 305 North Service Road, Dix Hills from July 28 to July 30. Directed by Adam Pascal. Tickets range from $45 to $50. To order, visit https://fromstagetoscreen.ludus.com. 631-423-4440

Film

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host the 28th annual Stony Brook Film Festival from July 20 to July 28. Line-up includes 36 feature films and shorts from over 26 countries. Tickets are $15, $13.50 seniors at wwww.stonybrookfilmfestival.com. 631-632-2787

