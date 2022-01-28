Times … and dates: January 27 to February 3, 2022

Thursday, January 27

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church of Stony Brook hosts a Native American Drumming Meditation program at its Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, tonight from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer Ric Statler, the meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Friday, January 28

Poets in Port

Join the Northport Arts Coalition for a virtual Poets in Port event via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Featured poet will be J.R. (Judy) Turek, Walt Whitman Birthplace 2019 Long Island Poet of the Year. An open reading will follow. Free. Register at www.northportarts.org.

Saturday, January 29

ShopRite Job Fair

ShopRite has announced it will host a job fair to fill a variety of positions at its grocery stores today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candidates looking to jump start their careers and gain valuable experience in retail, management, customer service and business are encouraged to drop in to speak with a hiring manager on the spot. Full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location. For more information, visit www.ShopRite.com.

Geology Walks

The Town of Brookhaven will host a Geology Walk for all ages at West Meadow Beach, West Meadow Beach Road, Stony Brook at 10 a.m. (meet at Pavilion) and at Cedar Beach, Harbor Road, Mount Sinai at 2 p.m. (meet at Nature Center) Join them for a guided walk along the beach and trail and explore and observe the unique geology that provides the foundation for the distinct ecosystems and habitats of the beach and salt marsh. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. Registration is required by emailing [email protected]

Port Jefferson Ice Festival – this event has been postponed to February 5 and 6

The Port Jefferson BID will present the Village of Port Jefferson’s 3rd annual Ice Festival today and Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Village will transform into a winter wonderland with live ice carvings by renowned sculptor and Guinness Book Of World record holder Rich Daly of Ice Images, Inc., an interactive graffiti wall, horse-drawn carriage rides, live entertainment, ice corn hole, marshmallow roasting, and even the infamous ice queens, Elsa and Anna, will be visiting with Olaf and Kristoff. Free. Rain/snow dates are Feb. 5 and 6. For a full schedule of events, visit www.portjeff.com.

Sunday, January 30

Port Jefferson Ice Festival – this event has been postponed to February 5 and 6

Theatre Three food drive – this event has been postponed to Feb. 13

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson will host a food and personal care items drive to benefit the pantry at Infant Jesus Church from 9 a.m. to noon. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus convent building at 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.). Donations needed include juice, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, sugar, cooking oil, coffee, pancake mix, pancake syrup, healthy snacks as well as conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby shampoo, baby wash, baby wipes and baby powder. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted. For more information, call 938-6464.

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Speedy Kiwi Bakery, Knot of this World Pretzels, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Declutter in the New Year

Celebrate St. James presents a program titled Your Home – Your Life: in Declutter the New Year at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 1 p.m. Interior designer Natalie Weinstein will help you declutter and organize your home and life with realistic goals with tips, tools and take-home gifts. Donation $25, $20 seniors. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201.

Ridotto concert

After a 19-month pause due to Covid, Ridotto concerts return to the Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington with a piano concert by Zhu Wang at 4 p.m. The program will feature music by Mozart, Schumann, Zhang Zhou, Nina Shekar and Franz Liszt. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 members and $12 students. To order, call 631-385-0373. For more information, visit www.ridotto.org.

Sound Symphony concert

The Sound Symphony kicks off the new year with a classical concert titled Music That Moves Us at Comsewogue School District’s JFK Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station at 2 p.m. The program will Rossini’s William Tell Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty Waltz, Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, Disney Magic and more. Join them for a fun family afternoon that includes an interactive sing-a-long! Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students at the door. Children under the age of 12 are free. For more information, visit www.soundsymphony.org.

Monday, January 31

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday, February 1

Live Medicaid webinar

Burner Law Group will present a live webinar titled Medicaid at Home and Pooled Income Trusts at 10 a.m.Understanding your options to pay for long term care can be overwhelming. Join Britt Burner, Esq. of Burner Law Group, P.C. as she discusses Medicaid at home, eligibility requirements, and the benefits of the program. She will also discuss the ability to stay at home on Medicaid by preserving income through the use of a Pooled Income Trust. Free. To RSVP, call 941-3434 or email [email protected]

Wednesday, February 2

Virtual Groundhog Day

The Town of Brookhaven’s annual Groundhog Day celebration will be virtual for the second year in a row. Visit the Holtsville Ecology Site’s Facebook page to hear Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro reveal Holtsville Hal’s 2022 prognostication at 7:25 a.m. Six more weeks of winter or an early spring…what do you think it will be?

Atelier Art Talk

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James presents an online lecture titled Noctures: A Brief History Art of the Night Sky from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (rescheduled from Jan. 26) Join instructor Randall DiGiuseppe in exploring different artists and landmark works from the Paleolithic Age to modern times and how our ever-evolving understanding of the night sky has influenced art. Free. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Jazz Loft Trio in concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert and jam by the Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach at 7 p.m. followed by a jam session at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at 7 p.m., $5 at 8 p.m. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 751-1895.

Thursday, February 3

Lunch & Learn

The Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with a lecture titled Long Island Dirt: Recovering Our Buried Past at Encore Luxury Living, 300 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho from noon to 2 p.m. Guest speaker Allison McGovern will be speaking on the archaeological research done at the historic Peter Crippen House, located in Huntington. $50 per person, $45 members includes a two-course gourmet meal with cash bar. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

An evening of jazz

Join the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for a concert by the Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m. The 17-member Jazz Loft Big Band led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel will perform jazz standards and original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 751-1895.

Film

‘Angst’

The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau will present a virtual screening of the documentary Angst, Raising Awareness Around Anxiety, featuring Olympic Gold Medal winner Michael Phelps, on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. The film shines a spotlight on anxiety and is aimed at inspiring a conversation. The post-film panel discussion and Q&A session features a panel of expert professionals in the field of mental health and regular teenagers who will discuss their experiences with anxiety. To register for this free screening visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov/Angst. For more information, call 451-8011.

Theater

Ken Ludwig’s ‘Baskerville’ – January 29th performance has been canceled

The play is afoot! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5. The play is afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The Baskerville heirs have been dispatched one by one and, to find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest descendant. Watch as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Punk Rock Girl!’

The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main St., Babylon kicks off the new year with the world premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL! from Jan. 20 to Feb. 27. With book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island composer Joe Iconis, arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki and directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, the new musical features a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more. Tickets range from $49 to $77 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling 631-230-3500.

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ’50’s and ’60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.