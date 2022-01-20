Times … and dates: January 20 to January 27, 2022

Thursday 20

Theater Talk

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport presents a program titled New Hollywood— American New Wave Cinema of the 1970s at 7 p.m. The 1970s brought some of the most momentous films and filmmakers of all time. Historian Greg Blank will explore directors and their films, including Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, and George Lucas’ Star Wars. To register, call 261-6930.

Friday 21

Friday Night Face-Off

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for Friday Night Face-Off, Long Island’s longest running improv comedy show, tonight at 10:30 p.m. on the Second Stage. For ages 16 and up. $15 cash at the door. Call 928-9100 for more information.

Saturday 22

Maple Sugaring Day

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Maple Sugaring program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This interactive program for adults will teach you how to identify and tap a maple tree so you can make real maple syrup at home. You will also learn the cultural, historical, economical, and scientific background of this uniquely American craft. Very short-walk. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 423-1770.

Sunday 23

The Golden Age of Broadway

Join Celebrate St. James for a program titled The Golden Age of Broadway with Jack Ader at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 1 p.m. Enjoy a video presentation of interviews with some of the stars during the golden age of Broadway along with anecdotes of Ader’s own personal experiences. Donation $20/ $15 seniors. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Monday 24

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday 25

Medicine Collection

The Northport Police Department and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will collect unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications in pill form only at the Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave, Northport and the East Northport Public Library, 185 Larkfield Road, East Northport from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. No questions asked. Call 261-6930.

Wednesday 26

Cinema at the Library

Northport Public Library continues its Cinema at the Library series tonight at 6:30 p.m. Join Cinema Arts Centre co-director Dylan Skolnick for a viewing and discussion of The French Dispatch (rated R). The plot follows three very different storylines as the French outpost of the fictional Evening Sun newspaper creates its final issue. Registration required by calling 261-6930.

Emerson Quartet in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the award-winning Emerson String Quartet in concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. The program will include String Quartet #2 by Walton, Quartet #1 by Bartok and Quartet #3 by Shostakovich. Tickets range from $52 to $60. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Atelier Art Talk

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James presents an online lecture titled Noctures: A Brief History Art of the Night Sky from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Join instructor Randall DiGiuseppe in exploring different artists and landmark works from the Paleolithic Age to modern times and how our ever-evolving understanding of the night sky has influenced art. Free. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Thursday 27

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church of Stony Brook hosts a Native American Drumming Meditation program at its Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, tonight from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer Ric Statler, the meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Film

‘Homecoming: A Story of African American Farmers’

The Cinema Arts Centre will present a free online screening of Homecoming: A Story of African American Farmers via Zoom on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. On Long Island there were once numerous Black-owned farms stretching from Queens to the East End. During the 19th and early 20th centuries, Black Long Islanders established farms in and around the communities of Sag Harbor, Manhasset, New Cassel, Roslyn Heights, Amityville, Glen Cove, Setauket, Bridgehampton, as well as many others. The screening will be followed by a live discussion and Q&A with director Charlene Gilbert. Free. To register, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

Ken Ludwig’s ‘Baskerville’

The play is afoot! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5. The play is afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The Baskerville heirs have been dispatched one by one and, to find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest descendant. Watch as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ’50’s and ’60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.