Shelter Pets of the Week: Abu and Manjula

MEET APU AND MANJULA!

This week’s shelter pets are Apu and Manjula, 8-month- old domestic short hair cats up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Apu is a black male and Manjula is a brown tabby female.

These two beauties are low key affectionate sweethearts. They love to get petted and to play with each other. They are not bonded, but do enjoy each other’s company. The shelter’s preference would be a happy home together, but they may be separated.

If you would like to meet these sweethearts, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.