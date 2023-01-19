Times … and dates: Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2023

Thursday Jan. 19

Community Outreach Bus

The Catholic Health Community Mobile Outreach Bus will be in the Emma Clark Library’s parking lot, 120 Main St., Setauket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registered nurses will provide blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and glucose screenings along with patient education and referrals as needed. Free flu vaccinations will be offered as well. The last screening will begin at 1:45 p.m. No appointments are necessary, there are no fees, and insurance is not required. Open to all. Questions? Email [email protected] or call 941-4080.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Climate Change and Ecology lectures series with a presentation by Dr. Becca Franks titled What the Fishes Taught Us at 7 p.m. A leading scholar in animal welfare studies, Franks will speak about the concept of dignity and its role in thinking through our relationships with the non-human world. Tickets are $10, free for members, at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday Jan. 20

Third Friday at the Reboli

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St. Stony Brook for an engaging Third Friday Art Talk with local artisan, environmentalist and engineer Shamma Murphy from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Murphy will enlighten guests to the world of needle felting, how she sources sustainable materials, different types of fibers and will also provide a demonstration of her craft. The talk will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. Light refreshments will be served. Free. No reservations required. For more information, call 751-7707.

Saturday Jan. 21

Wine tasting event

Wines by Nature, 5786 Route 25A, Suite 1, Wading River at The Shoppes at East Wind will hold a wine tasting event from 1 to 4 p.m. Come meet the hardest to find and smallest wineries on the North Fork, in one room. They operate under the radar but they have outstanding quality and interesting origin stories. No tasting rooms, no scores or awards, no celebrity endorsement….Just great people making great wine. Featuring the owners and wine makers of Farrm Vineyards, Reilly Cellars, Montauk Daisy, Leo Family Wines, Onabay Vineyards, and North Cliff Vineyards. For more information, call 886-2800.

Sunday Jan. 22

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market kicks off today at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held every Sunday through April 30. For more information, call 473-4778.

Huntington Farmers Market

The John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March with over 40 vendors plus guest vendors. Visit www.longislandfarmersmarkets.com.

Maple Sugaring Workshop

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a Maple Sugaring workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This interactive program, geared for the average adult, will teach you how to identify and tap a maple tree so you can make real maple syrup at home. You will also learn the culture, historical, economical, and scientific background of this uniquely American Craft. Very short walk. Not recommended for children. $4 per person, Call 423-1770 for reservations.

Living History program

Celebrate St. James continues its Living History Series at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., Second Floor, St. James with Alice Roosevelt Longworth, the only daughter of Teddy Roosevelt, as portrayed by actress Kim Hanley of the American Historical Theater, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25, $20 members. To order, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Author Chat

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor will host an Author Chat with Nelson Simon at 2 p.m. Dive into a discussion with the author of Soul of the Hurricane: The Perfect Storm and an Accidental Sailor as he talks about his harrowing tale of sailing into the perfect storm on a Norwegian Schooner. Listen as he shares about the experience in person, reads from his book and answers questions about the dangerous ride. Followed by a book signing. Free with admission fee. No reservations needed. For more information, call 367-3418.

Forever Simon & Garfunkel

Join the Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport in celebrating the best-selling duo in rock ‘n’ roll history at 2 p.m. Acclaimed pop craftsmen and master entertainers Sean Altman and Jack Skuller lead the audience through Simon and Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act,and their global dominance as hitmakers. Enjoy listening to Mr. Altman and Mr. Skuller’s precise harmonies as they recreate songs such as “The Sound of Silence”, “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, “Mrs. Robinson”, “Kodachrome”, and many others. Open to all. To register, call 261-6930.

Le Petit Salon de Musique concert

Le Petit Salon de Musique at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket welcomes vocalist duo Ron and Julie Anne Meixsell, with pianist Doris Anne McMullen in concert at 2 p.m. The program will include operatic selections, German lieder and art songs, as well as a second act of classic Broadway. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.lepetitsalon.org/, $25 at the door; seniors $20, $10 for ages 17 and under. Call 751-0297 for group pricing of 10 or more.

The Mary Lamond Band in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by The Mary Lamont Band from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday Jan. 23

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society presents its first lecture of the year at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. Titled Saving a Piece of Our History, The Hawkins House, historian Beverly C. Tyler will discuss how the circa 1720-1740 Samuel Hawkins House, home to the farming families and Patriots of two wars, was saved from demolition in 1993, or was it? The story of the 273 years of the home of the Hawkins and Matusky families and why we must continue to save the structures that illustrate our history and define our communities. Suggested donation, free for members. Lecture is also available online via Zoom if preferred. Register at www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday Jan. 24

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes music entertainer and singer Tom Lucca to the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Lucca grew up in Dix Hills and has performed as a soloist in numerous concerts around New York City. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Ring Making Workshop

Join the Huntington Historical Society for a fun evening of jewelry making at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This workshop will be an intro to silver smithing with artist Jennifer Salta owner of Unmarked Industries. You will learn how to cut, file and solder your very own silver ring. Each person will leave with a completed piece at the end of the night. All tools and materials will be supplied. $65 per person, $60 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistorical.org or call 427-7045, ext. 401.

PJS/T Civic Association meeting

The Port Jeff. Station Terryville Civic Association will hold its monthly meeting at Comsewogue Public Library , 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station at 7 p.m. Topics discussed will include civic reports/updates, SCPD Cope officer, high school liaison and library reports, community concerns and the recent developments at Lawrence Aviation. Visit www.pjstca.org.

Wednesday Jan. 25

Estate Plan webinar

Burner Law Group presents a live webinar titled Should I Put My Home in a Trust? at 10:30 a.m. Join Britt Burner, Esq. via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. as discusses how to protect assets, including property and second homes, the ways to reduce and eliminate taxes, and the importance of having a sound estate plan in place. Free. To participate, visit www.burnerlaw.com.

Thursday Jan. 26

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will hold a Native American Drumming session from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Native American Drumming Meditation is a spiritual healing practice that is thousands of years old. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Theater

‘Godspell’

Productions Over the Rainbow (POTR) presents a mainstage production of Godspell at Seneca Middle School, 850 Main St., Holbrook on Jan. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information or to order, visit www.potr.org or call 696-6817.

‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with The Sweet Delilah Swim Club from Jan. 14 to Feb. 4. This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B13.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from February 25 through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 250 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Please Note: Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. All tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Film

‘The Navigator’

As part of its Anything But Silent series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington The Navigator on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. with live organ accompaniment by Ben Model. Buster Keaton’s 1924 masterpiece about a spoiled rich boy and his sweetheart (Kathryn McGuire) who are stranded on an abandoned ocean liner is one his most magical films. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.