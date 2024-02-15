Times … and dates: February 15 to 22, 2024

Thursday Feb. 15

HeARTS for ART

Fall in love with art at the HeARTS for ART Valentine’s Day event at the Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from Feb. 15 to 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Fall in love with a work of art and place a heart in front of your favorite work of art for all to see! Then post your pick on social media with #heartsforart. All visitors February 15 through 18 will receive a heart to decorate and place in the galleries. Free with museum admission. To reserve your spot, visit www.heckscher.org.

Felting Workshop

Huntington Historical Society hosts a Nuno Felting Eyeglass Case workshop with Oksana Danziger in the Conklin Barn, 2 High Street, Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Demonstration of technique and examples of the project will be presented at the beginning of the workshop. $50 per person, $45 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Emerson Legacy Concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents an Emerson Legacy Concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. featuring Emerson members Eugene Drucker, violin, and Lawrence Dutton, viola. Program will include works by Bartok, Dvorak, Mozart and Mendelssohn. Tickets range from $41 to $48. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

CAC Comedy Night

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a special Stand Up/Sit Down night of comedy at 8 p.m. Titled You Bet It’s Groucho, comedian Stevie GB will present a hilarious evening as the iconic comedian Groucho Marx, with famous scenes from the movies performed live including Duck Soup, Horse Feathers and so much more. Hosted by Steven Taub, the evening will also feature special guests Joe Gelish as Chico Marx and Anita Starlite as Margaret Dumont. Tickets are $40, $30 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Friday Feb. 16

HeARTS for ARTS

See Feb 15 listing.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Rescheduled from Feb. 9. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts a Grounds and Sounds concert featuring the Claudia Jacobs Band (eclectic mix of folk, blues, pop and soul) with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Open mic starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and are available in advance online or at the door. www.groundsandsounds.org, 631-751-0297

Third Friday at the Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Third Friday series with an interesting and informative lecture with currently exhibiting artist, Neill Slaughter from 6 to 8 p.m. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Free. No registration necessary. 631-751-7707

Hiroya Tsukamoto in Concert

The Village of Port Jefferson Dept. of Recreation and the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continue their Winter Tide concert series at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a performance by Hiroya Tsukamoto in the Sail Loft Room (3rd floor) from 7 to 8 p.m. Tsukamoto recently took 2nd place in the international Finger Style Guitar Championship. Tickets are $5 at the door. 631-802-2160

African-American Heritage Night

Kings Park Heritage Museum, located at the RJO Intermediate School, 101 Church St., Kings Park presents an African-American Heritage Night at 7 p.m. with the Ranny Reeve Memorial Jazz Festival featuring The Perfect Pitch Project Jazz Ensemble with performances by the Kings Park Middle/High School Jazz Bands. Free admission. 631-269-3305

Valentine’s Day dinner dance

Time to put on your dancing shoes! East Wind Long Island, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River presents a Be My Valentine Dinner Dance and Comedy Show in the Grand Ballroom on from 7 to 11 p.m. Enjoy a 45 minute comedy show with comedians John Butera and Mike Keegan, a four hour premium open bar, live DJ music and a four course dinner including heart shaped ravioli and surf and turf. $125 per person. For reservations, visit www.eastwindlongisland.com. 631-929-6585.

Here’s to the Ladies!

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook presents “Here’s to the Ladies!” at 7 p.m. featuring The Jazz Loft All Stars, with Ray Anderson on trombone; Tom Manuel on cornet; Steve Salerno on guitar; Dean Johnson on bass; and Darrell Smith on drums. Tickets are $50 and includes a glass of champagne and chocolate. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Saturday Feb. 17

HeARTS for ARTS

See Feb 15 listing.

Giant Indoor Yard Sale

The Moose Lodge, 37 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Mount Sinai will host a Giant Indoor Yard Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two years ago baby Amina suffered a traumatic brain injury after falling into the pool and the family now faces huge medical bills for her medical treatments, equipment and therapies not covered by insurance. All proceeds will go to her continued care! There will be high-end goods, household items, books, puzzles, clothes and more. Amazing raffles baskets as well. Come support this sweet girl. 631-816-5813.

Garden Club Presentation

Wading River Congregational Church at 2057 North Country Road, Wading River hosts a meeting of the Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club at 10 a.m. Come join them for a free presentation (for those over 21) on Growing Cannabis 101 with professional cannabis grower Vince Watson. His presentation will include water & light, temperature & humidity, nutrients, pest and disease, annual plant cycle, seed vs propagation and indoor vs outdoor. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of toiletries (small size) for Maureen’s Haven in Riverhead. 631-987-3733

Maple Sugaring at Caumsett

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road Huntington for a Maple Sugaring workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This interactive program geared for adults will teach you how to make your own maple syrup at home! Not recommended for children. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 631-423-1770.

Lovers of Comedy Night

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Lovers of Comedy Night! at 8 p.m. Enjoy a night of laughs to round out Valentine’s Day week in partnership with Governor’s Comedy Clubs. Emceed by Christina Meehan-Berg, the show will feature comedians Aaron Berg, Vinny D’Agostino and Debbie D’Amore. Tickets are $40 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday Feb. 18

HeARTS for ARTS

See Feb 15 listing.

LI Songwriters Showcase

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a Long Island Songwriters Showcase from 3 to 4 p.m. An all-star lineup will be performing several of their original songs each including Karen Bella, J. Peter & Jeanette Hansen w/Charlie Cardone, Linda Sussman, Fred Raimondo & Greta Quezada, Maria Fairchild and Bob Westcott The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday Feb. 19

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket with Food of Our Founding Fathers, a presentation on colonial cooking with stories, recipes, and samples by food historian Diane Schwindt, at 7 p.m. What was on the dinner menu for George Washington, Benjamin Tallmadge, and William Floyd? Come early, come hungry, and get ready to party like it’s 1799! Tickets are $20/ $15 for members. Registration in advance by visiting www.tvhs.org. 631-751-3730

Tuesday Feb. 20

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to concert by Leah Laurenti, singer and entertainer with a jazzy, soulful vocal style — a joy to hear, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Blockbuster Broadway

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Route 25A, Northport continues its Special Event Series with Blockbuster Broadway at 8 p.m. Come experience all the show-stopping tunes you love from Broadway’s biggest hits! Spend an evening with songs from Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Chicago, and CATS, performed by some of New York’s top vocalists Tickets are $45. To order call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday Feb. 21

No events listed for this day.

Thursday Feb. 22

SBU Clarinet/Piano Recital

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicosls Road, Stony Brook hosts a faculty recital in the Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Stony Brook clarinet faculty Alan Kay, Principal Clarinetist of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, is joined by the renowned pianist Marcantonio Barone, piano department and assistant director of the Bryn Mawr Conservatory of Music, in a dynamic program featuring music by Theresa Martin, William Alwyn, Takashi Yoshimatsu, and Johannes Brahms. Free admission. 631-632-7313

Film

‘When Harry Met Sally’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen When Harry Met Sally on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) meet when they share a car on a trip from Chicago to New York right after both graduate from college. As they build their lives and careers in Manhattan, they must decide whether to let their friendship develop into something more. Tickets are $16, $10 members. To order in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Slide’

After an 8 year hiatus from feature film making, Bill Plympton, the “King of Indie Animation,” returns to the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for the East Coast Premiere screening of his ninth and newest award-winning feature animated film, Slide, on Feb. 18 at 2:15 p.m. with a post-film reception featuring live piano and vocals by Lydia Sabosto where Bill Plympton will draw impromptu cartoons for every audience member! Event produced and curated by Jud Newborn. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Bird’

Join the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for a special screening of Clint Eastwood’s film Bird of the life and career of jazz musician Charlie ‘Bird” Parker on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. $20 suggested donation. To reserve your spot, visit www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895

‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington screens Frank Capra’s comic gem Arsenic and Old Lace on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. On Halloween, drama critic Mortimer Brewster (Cary Grant) returns home to Brooklyn, where his aunts greet him with love, sweetness — and a grisly surprise: the corpses buried in their cellar. A brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, a crazed criminal who’s a dead ringer for Boris Karloff, and a drunken plastic surgeon are among the oddballs populating this diabolical delight that only gets funnier as the body count rises. Tickets are $16, $10 members. To order in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life, from Jan. 18 to March 3. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Tick Tick Boom!’ *

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents Tick, Tick…Boom! from Feb. 17 to March 16. This semi-autobiographical pop/rock musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer-Prize and Tony Award winning creator of RENT, inspired Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2021 Netflix movie adaptation and explores the sacrifices one man makes and the passion it takes to pursue a dream. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main Street, Port Jefferson presents a production of (Mostly) True Things on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. with stories on the theme Sucker For Love about those times we go to extremes, abandon reason and take big leaps because of love. Four storytellers will compete to win the audience’s choice for the biggest “sucker for love.” Also 3 of the stories will include subtle little lies, but all the stories are otherwise true. The audience gets to question the storytellers, then vote for the person they think told it straight. Tickets are $20 online at eventbrite.com, $25 at the door (cash only). 631-928-6529

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 25th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from Feb. 24 to March 23 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 2,000 submissions world-wide, these eight cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Sean Amato, Ginger Dalton, Jae Hughes, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Andrew Markowitz, Linda May, Rob Schindlar, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Julia Albino, Courtney Gilmore, Gina Lardi, and Cassidy Rose O’Brien. . Please Note: Adult content and language. All seats are $25. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com

Vendors Wanted

— Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks vendors for its annual Fleece & Fiber Festival on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Rain date is May 19). $155 early bird rate for 10 X 10′ outdoor space, $175 after March 1. Artisans sharing handmade and authentic works for sale may apply at www.hallockville.org by April 1. Questions? Call 631-298-5292.

— Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket is now accepting vendors for its popular Easter Egg Hunts on March 29, March 30 and March 31. $50 for one day, $90 two days, $125 three days for a 10′ X 10′ spot. To apply, call 631-689-8172 or email [email protected].

— The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks vendors for its annual Sea Glass Festival on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors and artists offering crafts and products that appeal to sea glass enthusiasts and patrons who admire handmade or one-of-a-kind items honoring historic glass are welcome to apply. Get all the details and access the vendor application at cshwhalingmuseum.org/seaglass.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Lake Grove Farmers Market

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Winter Farmers Market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze) on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 516-444-1280

Class Reunions

•Centereach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, email Jean Ann Renzulli at [email protected].

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].