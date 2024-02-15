Kids Korner: February 15 to 22, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature: Fun with Feathers on Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 years of age will learn about the wonders of the natural world through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Superheroes of the Sky

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for Superheroes of the Sky on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about a Bald Eagle, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 per adult/$5 per child. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Vanderbilt Winter Workshops

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Education Department, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Polar Bears & Snow Globes for preschool children and their caregivers on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon and Animals in Winter & Wonderland Painting for children in grades K through 4 on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon with visits to the wildlife dioramas and creative projects. Tickets are $20, $18 members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Winter Discovery Days

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown offers daily natural science programs from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23 for children ages 6 to 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each day will be a different natural science theme chock-filled with fun hands-on activities, interaction with our residents, non-releasable wildlife, crafts, games, and much more. Parents can register their child/children for one day, two days, three days, four days, or the entire week. $95/day or $400/week. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-929-6344

Winter Break on the Farm

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket offers a Winter Break Camp from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 6 to 14. Come spend some winter days on a working farm! Perhaps you would like to know how to make Maple Syrup? Dress warm and come to the farm and find out! Campers are assured of a wonderful and entertaining winter experience. Come play, come learn! $85/day, $230 for three days. To register, visit www.bennersfarm.com or call 631-689-8172.

February Break at the Hatchery

Join Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for February Break from Feb. 19 to 23. Paint with ice, make snow that won’t melt, make gooey slime, meet reptiles and amphibians and more. Activities are free with paid admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. No reservations required. For a full schedule and times of events, visit www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Space Explorers Adventure Camp

Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson offers a Space Explorers Adventure Camp for winter break from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon for grades 3 to 6. Dive into the world of robotic space exploration, tour the solar system and learn from NASA satellites. Cost is $400/week, $270 for three days (Wed to Fri). Register at www.longislandexplorium.org. 631-331-3277

World Whale Celebration

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor for a World Whale Celebration on Feb. 20 at noon and again at 2 p.m. From blue whales to belugas, you’ll have a whale of a time celebrating these awesome mammals in honor of World Whale Day! See and touch real whale bones and learn how you can help keep the oceans safe for these incredible creatures. Make an interactive ocean sensory jar featuring a clay whale of your own creation! Admission fee + $10 participant. $5 members. ​No registration needed. 631-367-3418

Crafternoon at the Library

Looking for something to do during Winter Break? Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a Crafternoon on Feb. 22. Stop by anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to create a work of art out of upcycled materials and make your own masterpiece. The possibilities are endless…what will you make? No need to register. For ages 3 to 12 years old (supervision may be needed). Open to all. 631-941-4080

THEATER

‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr. returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Jan. 27 to March 3. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.” With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Sing along with a princess during winter break as the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown hosts A Royal Princess Party from Feb. 17 to 25 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Royal Historians will guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs. Be sure to wear your best royal attire — this is going to be one party you don’t want to miss! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 21 to March 16 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 25 at 11 a.m Enjoy a grand-new take on this classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family — a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘The LEGO Movie’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The LEGO Movie on Feb. 18 at noon. The first-ever full-length theatrical LEGO movie follows Emmet an ordinary, rules-following, perfectly average LEGO minifigure who is mistakenly identified as the most extraordinary person (the MasterBuilder) and the key to saving his LEGO world. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.