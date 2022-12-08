Times … and dates: Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2022
Ongoing
Festival of Trees
Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Call 473-4778.
Garden of Lights
The spirit of the season has returned to Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook with the Garden of Lights, a community-built walk-through light show for all ages on Dec.8-10 and 12-16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 588-5024.
Thursday Dec. 8
Port Jefferson Station Tree Lighting
Rescheduled from Dec. 3, join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Community Tree Lighting at the Chamber Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 6 to 8 p.m. with performances by School of Rock and BackStage Dance Studio. Hot chocolate will be served. Call 821-1313.
SCCC Selden Winter Concert
Suffolk County Community College’s Ammerman Department of Music, 533 College Road, Selden presents a Winter Concert in the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building at 7 p.m. featuring orchestra, guitar ensemble, the Suffolk Singers and college choir. Free. No tickets required. Call 451-4110.
Friday Dec. 9
Holiday Light Spectacular
Brookhaven Town’s Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show, kicks off tonight at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walk through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take a photos with Santa in his workshop. Admission to this event is $10 per adult; $8 for seniors, veterans and children under 12; children 3 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.brookhavenny.gov. All proceeds benefit the Holtsville Ecology Site. The show continues Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 18. Call 451-5330.
Winter Lantern Festival
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Dec. 10 and 11 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. Call 265-6768.
Drive-Thru Live Nativity
Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Drive-Thru Live Nativity tonight and Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. See the Christmas story come to life with costumed characters and the use of multi-media. Free. Call 689-1127.
Grounds and Sounds concert
Grounds and Sounds Cafe, UUFSB, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket will host a concert featuring Annie and the Cool Hand band at 8 p.m. Preceded by an open mic at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 available in advance or at the door. Call 631-751-0297 or visit www.groundsandsounds.org.
An Evening of Opera
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport hosts an evening of opera with Opera Night Long Island starting at 7:30 p.m. with Darlene Bennet, Paricia Gallagher, Henry Horstman and more. Refreshments will be served. $10 donation, students free. Visit www.operanight.org.
Saturday Dec. 10
Holiday Light Spectacular
Winter Lantern Festival
Drive-Thru Live Nativity
Club and Vendor Fair
Comsewogue High School, 565 N Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Club and Vendor Fair in the cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with various high school sports and academic and specialty clubs with over 75 vendors featuring crafts, holiday gifts, food, and a visit from Santa. For more information, call 428-2530 or 974-5668.
Northport Winter Craft Fair
Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport hosts the 26th annual Winter Northport Craft Fair today and Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Long Island’s largest indoor craft fair showcases over 200 exhibitors featuring original art, photography, one of a kind crafted jewelry, woodcraft, textiles, apparel, personalized ornaments, organic specialties as olive oils, soaps, bath & body butters, jellies, chocolates and bakery delicacies, teas and local honey, and much more. Free admission. Call 846-1459.
Festival of Trees and Lights
The Father’s Club of Sachem North High School, 212 Smith Road, Lake Ronkonkoma presents its annual Festival of Trees and Lights today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festive event will feature craft vendors, basket raffles, live entertainment and a visit from Santa. $2 admission, free for ages 6 and younger. Call 848-4855.
Three Village Winter Market
The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket hosts the 1st annual Three Village Outdoor Winter Market today and Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop from an array of artisans, crafters, delicious treat makers and so much more as you kick off your holiday shopping. Free admission. Call 751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.
Jazz Loft Holiday Concert
The Jazz Loft will be at the Smith Haven Mall Center Court Santa Set in Lake Grove with a free performance of holiday favorites from 2 to 4 pm. Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel, Steve Salerno and Dean Johnson will be providing some jazzy holiday classics for shoppers. The performance is part of the Jazz Loft outreach mission to bring music out into the community. Call 751-1895.
Santa Parade
The Hauppauge Fire Department Engine Company 3, 122 Ledgewood Drive, Hauppauge will host its 38th annual Santa Parade at 4:30 p.m. Children may visit Santa at the firehouse from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Call 265-2499.
Holiday Walking Tours
The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Holiday Walking Tours today and Dec. 11, 17 and 18 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. These educator-led tours through historic Cold Spring Harbor village will explore Victorian seasonal traditions in the 19th century. Participants will learn about how local homes and businesses celebrated holidays in December. Hot chocolate will be served inside the museum’s workshop at the start of the tour while participants arrive. The tour starts on the pavement outside of the museum. Tickets are $15 per person. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 367-3418.
Holiday Flute Concert
The Long Island Flute Club presents its annual Holiday Concert at the United Methodist Church of Lake Ronkonkoma, 792 Hawkins Ave., Lake Grove at 3 p.m. The ensemble, directed by Lauren Osnato will play a variety of festive classics such as “The Nutcracker Suite” and “Let it Snow” to “Sleigh Ride” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” Free.
St. James Holiday Night Market
Join the Community Association of Greater St. James for a Holiday Night Market Wonderland at 230 2nd Ave., St. James from 3 to 9 p.m. with vendors, live music, character photos, baked treats, hot chocolate and more!
Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its third annual holiday event, Bright Lights: Celebrate the Season, tonight and Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. Thousands of warm-white lights will create holiday magic inside and outside the Mansion and illuminate trees, wreaths, garlands, guest rooms, walkways, and the Vanderbilt Library. The event will include Candlelight Tours of the decorated Vanderbilt Mansion, visits with Santa and friends in his workshop, a children’s scavenger hunt, and a 15-minute Holiday Laser show in the Reichert Planetarium. The event continues Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 18, and on Dec. 22. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children ages 12 and under at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.
Holiday Night Market
Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook presents a Holiday Night Market from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Shop for unique items sold by local vendors, enjoy fun family activities and experience the library’s walk-through light show, Garden of Lights. Call 588-5024.
SCCC Selden Winter Concert
Suffolk County Community College’s Ammerman Department of Music, 533 College Road, Selden presents a Winter Concert in the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building at 7 p.m. featuring Contemporary Music Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band. Free. No tickets required. Call 451-4110.
Miller Place Tree Lighting
The Miller Place Fire Department and Aliano Real Estate will host the 14th annual Polar Express and Tree Lighting in the Aliano Shopping Center, 691 Route 25A, Miller Place at 7 p.m. with complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, donuts, soup and pizza; entertainment by Miller Place School and Dance Pointe Performing Arts Center students; and a special visit from Santa! Call 744-5000.
Holiday Choral Concert
The Long Island Symphonic Choral Association (LISCA) presents An Evening of Sacred Music at the St. James R.C. Church, 429 Route 25A, Setauket at 8 p.m. Conducted by Eric Steward and Richard Foley, the program will include works by Bach, Mozart, Monteverdi and more. Tickets are $25, $20 seniors, students free at www.lisca.org or at the door. For more information, call 751-3952.
LIGMC Holiday Concert
The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus presents “A Visit from St. Nick and a Rockin’ Holiday” — a wide-spanning musical revue of yuletide favorites and a fabulous glitter-flecked musical retelling of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas — tonight at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket at 8 p.m. and Dec. 11 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington at 7 p.m.. $25 tickets available at www.ligmc.org/concerts and at the door.
Sunday Dec. 11
Holiday Light Spectacular
Winter Lantern Festival
Northport Winter Craft Fair
Festival of Trees and Lights
Three Village Winter Market
Holiday Walking Tours
Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt
LIGMC Holiday Concert
Northport Polar Plunge
The Town of Huntington and Special Olympics New York will hold a Polar Plunge at Frank P. Petrone Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Ave., Northport with registration at 10 a.m. and plunge at 11:30 a.m. Visit www.polarplungeny.org.
Sunday at the Society
Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a Sunday at the Society Holiday Edition at 1 p.m. Brad Kolodny, president and founder of the Jewish Historical Society of Long Island, will discuss his new book, The Jews of Long Island. Refreshments and light fare will be served. Free. Register at www.northporthistorical.org.
Rock ‘N’ Raptors fundraiser
Tickets are now on sale for Sweetbriar Nature Center’s Rock ‘N’ Raptors fundraiser at the Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket from 2 to 6 p.m. featuring live music by 70’s Rock Parade, Streetfighter and Petty Rumours, raptor presentations, raffles, games, food, and more. All the funds from this event and raffles will benefit Sweetbriar’s mission. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show. Held rain or shine. Tickets are $25 per adult (children under age 12 are free) at www.sweetbriarnc.org.
Silver Chords Holiday Concert
The Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn hosts a classic holiday concert by the Silver Chords Chorus titled Joy at 2 p.m. Featuring traditional and new favorites including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,”“Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas” and more with raffle baskets. Free admission. Call 235-3593.
Sons of Serendip head to SBU
Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes the Sons of Serendip for a family show at 4 p.m. and a holiday show at 7 p.m. in the Recital Hall. Winning the hearts of fans and judges alike as finalists on America’s Got Talent, Sons of Serendip transfixing stage presence returns to the Staller Center in a festive evening of warmth and cheer. For tickets, visit www.stallercenter.com or call 632-2787.
Miller Place Holiday Festival
The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society will hold its annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival at the Daniel Hawkins House, 111 North Country Road, Miller Place at 5 p.m. All are welcome. Call 476-5742.
Three Village Electric Parade
Presented by the Stony Brook Rotary Club, the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade returns to Setauket tonight at 5 p.m. Celebrating its 26th year, the parade will take place along Main Street/ Route 25A and feature festive holiday floats to kick off the season. The Setauket Firehouse will host pre-parade festivities at 4 p.m. Visit www.3Vholidayparade.com for more info.
Monday Dec. 12
Movie Trivia Night at the CAC
Do you know a lot about movies? Movie Trivia Night is back in-person in the Sky Room Café at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington tonight at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, contestants are asked 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to play solo as well. Tickets are $10. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.
Tuesday Dec. 13
Wednesday Dec. 14
Winter Secrets Walking Tour
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a walking tour through Stony Brook Village at 10:30 a.m. Participants will hear about Stony Brook residents, artifacts and the holiday spirit. Stories include gilded age socialite Alida Emmet’s holiday parties, the year Dorothy Melville saved the holidays, arctic fever and the Polaris whaleboat, finding joy during the holiday season (and beyond) during the Great Depression, and more! Rain date is Dec. 15. $15 per person. To reserve your spot, call 751-2244.
Author Panel
The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson hosts an Author Panel featuring Sarah Beth Durst, Catherine Asaro and Kelley Skovron at 7 p.m. Moderated by Salvatore J. Filosa, Head of Technical Services and Marketing & Outreach Librarian, these award-winning authors will talk about their newly published novels, writing process, behind the scenes info, and more. Open to call. Call 473-0022 to register.
Thursday Dec. 15
Book signing East Northport
Barnes and Noble, 4000 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport hosts a book signing with Hilary Topper, three-time author, business owner, and now endurance athlete, at 7 p.m. Topper will discuss her latest book, From Couch Potato to Endurance Athlete – A Portrait of a Non-Athletic Triathlete followed by a Q&A and book signing. Call 462-0208.
Film
‘A Christmas Carol’
Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a Movie at the Museum special screening of the classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol, (1951) starring Alastair Sim on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Refreshments and light fare will be served. Ages 21 and over only. $8 per person. Registration required by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.
Theater
‘A Christmas Carol’
“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.
‘A Christmas Story’
The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.
‘Nutcracker’
A perennial favorite, Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts Main Stage, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook for five performances from Dec. 17 to 19. The cast will be led by Seiskaya Ballet’s award winning Principal Dancer Maya Butkevich and 1st Soloists Vivian Ye, Madeleine Martufi, Nina Zhang and Kaede Urso. Tickets range from $34 to $40. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.
‘A Christmas Carol’
The Minstrel Players will present their annual holiday production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the story of Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, at Trinity Episcopal Church’s Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on Dec. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, email [email protected] or text 516-361-7232.