Three Village Historical Society to host first annual US Flag Retirement Ceremony

This Flag Day, on Tuesday, June 14 at 5 p.m., the Three Village Historical Society (TVHS), 93 North Country Road, Setauket will lead its first annual US Flag Retirement Ceremony, a fun, family friendly, interactive presentation in accordance with the United States Flag Code, led by former Regent of the Anna Smith Strong Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution and current Trustee of the TVHS Board Holly Brainard. This event is free is and open to all

Complimentary US Flag Code booklets will be available for guests and TVHS will raffle off a new flag kit for all guests that buy a $1 raffle ticket, in person, at the event. Children and adults will learn why the flag is important and how to properly handle and dispose of the flag.

The new flag drop box, that was donated by BSA Troop 2019 in September of 2021, has collected more than 200 worn and tattered flags. The retired flag drop box is available, year-round and accessible to all on the grounds of TVHS. For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.